News

SZA releases cameo-studded video for ‘Snooze

The track’s visualiser features Justin Bieber, Woody McClain, Young Mazino and Benny Blanco.

SZA releases cameo-studded video for ‘Snooze’
Photo: Bucci

29th August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

SZA, News, Watch

Grammy award-winning SZA has shared the official video for ‘Snooze’, one of the tracks from her recent sophomore album ‘SOS’. The video sees her explore a multitude of romantic relationships across several different timelines, and also features cameos from Justin Bieber, actors Woody McClain and Young Mazino, and producer/songwriter Benny Blanco (SZA; Justin Bieber; Ed Sheeran).

In addition to the new video, SZA has also released the ‘Snooze’ four-track bundle, which includes sped-up and instrumental versions of the original track. She’ll be heading out on the second leg of her tour this Autumn to perform ‘SOS’ live across North America; watch the official video for ‘Snooze’ and check out her full list of tour dates (tickets here) below:

SEPTEMBER
20 Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
22 Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
24 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
26 Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
28 Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
30 Boston, MA, TD Garden

OCTOBER
01 Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
04 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
06 Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
07 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
10 Chicago, IL, United Center
11 St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
14 Houston, TX, Toyota Center
15 San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center
18 Denver, CO, Ball Arena
19 Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center
22 Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.Com Arena
23 Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.Com Arena
26 San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
28 Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
29 Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

Tags: SZA, News, Watch

Latest News

Mitski announces ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ Music and Film Double Features

Mitski announces The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ Music and Film Double Features

Omar Apollo announces new EP ‘Live For Me’ and shares latest song ‘Ice Slippin’

Omar Apollo announces new EP Live For Me’ and shares latest song Ice Slippin

Dave returns with two new tracks, ‘Meridian’ and ‘Special’ (feat. Tiakola)

Dave returns with two new tracks, Meridian’ and Special’ (feat. Tiakola)

HAIM announce tenth anniversary performance of debut album ‘Days Are Gone’

HAIM announce tenth anniversary performance of debut album Days Are Gone

Tapir! share video for ‘Gymnopédie’, alongside four-track EP ‘Act 2 (Their God)’

Tapir! share video for Gymnopédie’, alongside four-track EP Act 2 (Their God)

Read More

SZA – SOS

SZA – SOS

The drought may be over, but SZA left no crumbs.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY