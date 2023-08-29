News
SZA releases cameo-studded video for ‘Snooze’
The track’s visualiser features Justin Bieber, Woody McClain, Young Mazino and Benny Blanco.
Grammy award-winning SZA has shared the official video for ‘Snooze’, one of the tracks from her recent sophomore album ‘SOS’. The video sees her explore a multitude of romantic relationships across several different timelines, and also features cameos from Justin Bieber, actors Woody McClain and Young Mazino, and producer/songwriter Benny Blanco (SZA; Justin Bieber; Ed Sheeran).
In addition to the new video, SZA has also released the ‘Snooze’ four-track bundle, which includes sped-up and instrumental versions of the original track. She’ll be heading out on the second leg of her tour this Autumn to perform ‘SOS’ live across North America; watch the official video for ‘Snooze’ and check out her full list of tour dates (tickets here) below:
SEPTEMBER
20 Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
22 Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
24 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
26 Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
28 Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
30 Boston, MA, TD Garden
OCTOBER
01 Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
04 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
06 Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
07 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
10 Chicago, IL, United Center
11 St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
14 Houston, TX, Toyota Center
15 San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center
18 Denver, CO, Ball Arena
19 Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center
22 Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.Com Arena
23 Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.Com Arena
26 San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
28 Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
29 Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
SZA - S.O.S Double Vinyl + CD
£35
SZA - S.O.S Double Vinyl
£25
SZA - S.O.S CD
£13
Read More
Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Young Fathers steal the show at a hip hop heavy Open’er
SZA added to the line-up of 2023’s Open’er Festival
Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys are also headlining the festival.
SZA – SOS
The drought may be over, but SZA left no crumbs.
SZA shares new single ‘Shirt’
The track features on Doechii’s latest EP.
Popular right now
Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.