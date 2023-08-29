SZA releases cameo-studded video for ‘Snooze’

Grammy award-winning SZA has shared the official video for ‘Snooze’, one of the tracks from her recent sophomore album ‘SOS’. The video sees her explore a multitude of romantic relationships across several different timelines, and also features cameos from Justin Bieber, actors Woody McClain and Young Mazino, and producer/songwriter Benny Blanco (SZA; Justin Bieber; Ed Sheeran).

In addition to the new video, SZA has also released the ‘Snooze’ four-track bundle, which includes sped-up and instrumental versions of the original track. She’ll be heading out on the second leg of her tour this Autumn to perform ‘SOS’ live across North America; watch the official video for ‘Snooze’ and check out her full list of tour dates (tickets here) below:

