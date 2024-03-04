Festivals
SZA announced as new BST Hyde Park headliner
She’ll be joined by special guests Sampha and Snoh Aalegra, with more names still to come.
Having just scooped the BRIT Award for International Artist of the Year at Saturday night’s ceremony, contemporary R&B powerhouse SZA has this morning been confirmed as the next headliner of BST Hyde Park 2024.
The news follows what’s been a stellar few years the artist, from multiple Grammy nominations and a global arena tour (in support of 2022’s superlative album ‘SOS’), to collaborating with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna.
She’s set to take to the stage on Saturday 29th June - the first of the festival’s three weekends - and will be joined by fellow boundary-pushers Sampha and Snoh Aalegra, with even more supports due to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets for SZA’s BST Hyde Park show will go on sale at 10:00am on Friday 8th March here; in the meantime, you can find out more about the festival’s other latest headliner addition below.
Read More
Green Man unveils Big Thief, Sampha, Sleaford Mods and more for 2024 lineup
Tickets for the Welsh festival sold out before any artists had been confirmed.
1st March 2024, 10:26am
Roskilde Festival adds SZA, Jessie Ware, The Last Dinner Party and more to 2024 lineup
The Danish non-profit festival had previously confirmed the likes of Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, and PJ Harvey.
29th February 2024, 11:21am
Open’er Festival adds Sampha, Slowdive, Maneskin and more
There's been another influx of names to the Polish weekender's 2024 edition.
30th January 2024, 4:16pm
Sampha - LAHAI
5 Stars
His patience and craft make ‘LAHAI’ a stunning experience.
20th October 2023, 8:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Yard Act — Where’s My Utopia?
4-5 Stars
Another Sky — Beach Day
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!