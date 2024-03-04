SZA announced as new BST Hyde Park headliner

Having just scooped the BRIT Award for International Artist of the Year at Saturday night’s ceremony, contemporary R&B powerhouse SZA has this morning been confirmed as the next headliner of BST Hyde Park 2024.

The news follows what’s been a stellar few years the artist, from multiple Grammy nominations and a global arena tour (in support of 2022’s superlative album ‘SOS’), to collaborating with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna.

She’s set to take to the stage on Saturday 29th June - the first of the festival’s three weekends - and will be joined by fellow boundary-pushers Sampha and Snoh Aalegra, with even more supports due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for SZA’s BST Hyde Park show will go on sale at 10:00am on Friday 8th March here; in the meantime, you can find out more about the festival’s other latest headliner addition below.