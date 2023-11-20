Tate McRae drops latest pre-album cut ‘exes

Fresh from announcing details of her forthcoming second album ‘THINK LATER’ - which arrives on 8th December - pop powerhouse Tate McRae has now shared another taste of the full project in the form of new single ‘exes’.

Written and produced alongside chart-bothering masterminds Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé) and Tyler Spry (OneRepublic, Anitta), ‘exes’ arrives accompanied by a high energy, choreo-heavy video which Tate has described as “so insane to film - getting to dance that much with such incredible girls was a dream.”

Speaking further about the new track, the former DIY digital cover star has explained that “we wrote ‘exes’ on the last day of the album making process. It was kind of like the last hurrah that Ryan Tedder and I wrote in legitimately 30 minutes. It talks about my flaws in a relationship, and some of my self-deprecating and self-sabotaging tendencies.”

You can check out the video for ‘exes’ below, as well as investigating the details of Tate’s upcoming (huge!) international tour.

