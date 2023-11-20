News

Tate McRae drops latest pre-album cut ‘exes

She’s also just made her debut appearance on SNL.

20th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Fresh from announcing details of her forthcoming second album ‘THINK LATER’ - which arrives on 8th December - pop powerhouse Tate McRae has now shared another taste of the full project in the form of new single ‘exes’.

Written and produced alongside chart-bothering masterminds Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé) and Tyler Spry (OneRepublic, Anitta), ‘exes’ arrives accompanied by a high energy, choreo-heavy video which Tate has described as “so insane to film - getting to dance that much with such incredible girls was a dream.”

Speaking further about the new track, the former DIY digital cover star has explained that “we wrote ‘exes’ on the last day of the album making process. It was kind of like the last hurrah that Ryan Tedder and I wrote in legitimately 30 minutes. It talks about my flaws in a relationship, and some of my self-deprecating and self-sabotaging tendencies.”

You can check out the video for ‘exes’ below, as well as investigating the details of Tate’s upcoming (huge!) international tour.

APRIL 2024
17 Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre
18 Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre
20 Glasgow, UK, Glasgow Academy
22 London, UK, Eventim Apollo
24 Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester
26 Wolverhampton, UK, The Civic At The Halls
28 Cologne, Germany, Palladium
29 Amsterdam, The Netherlands, AFAS Live
30 Antwerp, Belgium, Lotto Arenaa

MAY 2024
02 Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet
03 Oslo, Norway, Spektrum
04 Copenhagen, Denmark, Falkonersalen
06 Hamburg, Germany, Sporthalle
07 Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall
08 Prague, Czech Republic, Forum Karlin
10 Warsaw, Poland, COS Torwar
12 Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622
13 Vienna, Austria, Gasometer
14 Munich, Germany, Zenith
16 Milan, Italy, Fabrique
17 Paris, France, Zenith
20 Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club
21 Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre
22 Lisbon, Portugal, Coliseu de Lisboa

JULY 2024
05 Calgary, AB, Hometown Show*
07 Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste Michelle
09 San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11 Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre
14 Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
17 Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
19 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall
20 Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
21 Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP
24 Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
27 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
28 Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
30 Saint Louis Music Park, Saint Louis Music Park

AUGUST 2024
01 Minneapolis, MN, The Armory
06 Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater
07 Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
13 Washington, DC, The Anthem
14 Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage at Mann
16 Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater
17 Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
22 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden**

NOVEMBER 2024
08 Perth, Australia, Red Hill Amphitheatre
10 Brisbane, Australia, Riverstage
12 Sydney, Australia, Hordern Pavilion
15 Adelaide, Australia, AEC Theatre
17 Melbourne, Australia, Margaret Court Arena
19 Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena
21 Wellington, New Zealand, TSB Arena

* Venue TBA
** Additional support TBA

