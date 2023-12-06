Album Review

Tate McRae - Think Later

Tate risks a familiarity that masks how interesting she can be left to her own devices - that said, it’s faultless in its mimicry.

Tate McRae - Think Later

Reviewer: Otis Robinson

Released: 8th December 2023

Label: Ministry of Sound

The machinations of Tate McRae’s rise to Main Pop Girl status are subject to heated debate. Accusations of being an ‘industry plant’ sit between tweets from opinionated pop stans who find her particular musical brand lacklustre. Though the Canadian dancer’s debut record ‘I Used To Think I Could Fly’ was largely acclaimed for its arsenal of jagged pop weapons, conflict remains and detracts: while half her audience embraces her unabashedly referential sound, the other jeers at it. And it’s true that on follow-up ‘Think Later’, there are times where fanfare belies any fully formed direction astray from her peers. Indebted to the well-treaded paths of Julia Michaels’ acoustic pop and Ariana Grande’s so-called ‘white girl R&B’, Tate risks a familiarity that masks how interesting she can be left to her own devices - that said, it’s faultless in its mimicry. Elsewhere, however, she ups the ante of her heady dance tracks. The Pussycat Dolls-inspired choreo-pop resurgence singles ‘Greedy’ and ‘Exes’ - both certified hits - caught the devout attention of those tired of bedroom pop, while later she calls upon the clubby floor-fillers of late-noughties electronic pop for standouts ‘Hurt My Feelings’, ‘Guilty Conscience’ and the title track. On these is a taste of Tate at her most interesting, unafraid to deep dive into a bygone pop R&B eclecticism. No, ‘Think Later’ doesn’t come close to reinventing the wheel (or pop), but it does drench itself within a pop maximalism full of fuel, energy and modernity.

Play Video

Tags: Tate McRae, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Think Later via Rough Trade

Find ‘Think Later’ at Rough Trade

Cd - £11.99

Latest News

Bloc Party announce biggest show to date at London’s Crystal Palace Park

Bloc Party announce biggest show to date at London’s Crystal Palace Park

Electric Castle unveils Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack and Bring Me The Horizon for 2024 lineup

Electric Castle unveils Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack and Bring Me The Horizon for 2024 lineup

The Libertines share narrative-driven new single ‘Night of the Hunter’

The Libertines share narrative-driven new single Night of the Hunter

HighSchool offer up new single and video for ‘August 19’

HighSchool offer up new single and video for August 19

Adrianne Lenker unveils ethereal new single ‘Ruined’

Adrianne Lenker unveils ethereal new single Ruined

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY