Tate McRae announces sophomore album ‘Think Later

Pop juggernaut Tate McRae has today announced the forthcoming release of her second album ‘THINK LATER’, due to hit shelves on 8th December via Ministry Of Sound. It’ll act as the follow up to her 2022 debut ‘I Used To Think I Could Fly’, and will feature her latest chart-bothering single ‘greedy’.

Produced by Ryan Tedder - who’s worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé - ‘THINK LATER’ promises oodles of earworm hooks and relatable songwriting, as Tate explores the experiences that come with falling in love and allowing yourself to be vulnerable.

Watch the official video for ‘greedy’ here: