Tate McRae announces sophomore album ‘Think Later’
She’s also shared details of a global ‘THINK LATER’ tour for 2024.
Pop juggernaut Tate McRae has today announced the forthcoming release of her second album ‘THINK LATER’, due to hit shelves on 8th December via Ministry Of Sound. It’ll act as the follow up to her 2022 debut ‘I Used To Think I Could Fly’, and will feature her latest chart-bothering single ‘greedy’.
Produced by Ryan Tedder - who’s worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé - ‘THINK LATER’ promises oodles of earworm hooks and relatable songwriting, as Tate explores the experiences that come with falling in love and allowing yourself to be vulnerable.
To mark the release, Tate will also be embarking on a mammoth 53-date ‘THINK LATER’ tour next year, which will see her visit cities across Europe, the UK, North America, Australia, and New Zealand - including headline performances at Madison Square Garden and London’s Eventim Apollo.
Tickets for her North American, European, and UK dates will go on general sale at 10:00am local time on Friday 10th November, while tickets for her Australia and New Zealand shows will go on general sale at 3:00pm local time on Tuesday 14th November. You can check out Tate’s full (huge!) tour schedule below.
APRIL 2024
17 Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre
18 Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre
20 Glasgow, UK, Glasgow Academy
22 London, UK, Eventim Apollo
24 Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester
26 Wolverhampton, UK, The Civic At The Halls
28 Cologne, Germany, Palladium
29 Amsterdam, The Netherlands, AFAS Live
30 Antwerp, Belgium, Lotto Arena
MAY 2024
02 Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet
03 Oslo, Norway, Spektrum
04 Copenhagen, Denmark, Falkonersalen
06 Hamburg, Germany, Sporthalle
07 Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall
08 Prague, Czech Republic, Forum Karlin
10 Warsaw, Poland, COS Torwar
12 Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622
13 Vienna, Austria, Gasometer
14 Munich, Germany, Zenith
16 Milan, Italy, Fabrique
17 Paris, France, Zenith
20 Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club
21 Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre
22 Lisbon, Portugal, Coliseu de Lisboa
JULY 2024
05 Calgary, AB, Hometown Show*
07 Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste Michelle
09 San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11 Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre
14 Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
17 Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
19 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall
20 Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
21 Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP
24 Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
27 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
28 Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
30 Saint Louis Music Park, Saint Louis Music Park
AUGUST 2024
01 Minneapolis, MN, The Armory
06 Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater
07 Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
13 Washington, DC, The Anthem
14 Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage at Mann
16 Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater
17 Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
22 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden**
NOVEMBER 2024
08 Perth, Australia, Red Hill Amphitheatre
10 Brisbane, Australia, Riverstage
12 Sydney, Australia, Hordern Pavilion
15 Adelaide, Australia, AEC Theatre
17 Melbourne, Australia, Margaret Court Arena
19 Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena
21 Wellington, New Zealand, TSB Arena
* Venue TBA
** Additional support TBA
