News The 1975 and Sugababes to play BRITs Week 2023
The 1975 will play a tiny show in Manchester, and Sugababes will perform at London’s The Garage.
With this year’s BRIT Awards set to take place on 11th February, The 1975 and Sugababes have announced that they will be playing BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child.
The 1975 will play Manchester’s Gorilla on 1st February, while Sugababes will perform at London’s The Garage on 8th February.
They join previously announced acts for BRITs Week including Rina Sawayama, Beabadoobee, Cavetown, Years & Years, Easy Life, Sea Girls, Metronomy and Bob Vylan.
Check out the full lineup below.
JANUARY
29 - Raw Power Management Presents The Hunna - Lafayette, London
FEBRUARY
01 - Metronomy - HERE at Outernet, London
01 - The 1975 - Gorilla, Manchester
02 - Years & Years - HERE at Outernet, London
03 - Beabadoobee - Lafayette, London
03 - Kojey Radical - XOYO, London
04 - Cavetown - Omeara, London
05 - The Snuts - Stereo, Glasgow
07 - easy life - Trinity Centre, Bristol
07 - Sea Girls - 100 Club, London
08 - Sugababes - The Garage, London
09 - Xtra Mile Recordings 20th Anniversary with Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
10 - Rina Sawayama - Lafayette, London
10 - Bob Vylan - Omeara, London
