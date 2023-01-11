With this year’s BRIT Awards set to take place on 11th February, The 1975 and Sugababes have announced that they will be playing BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child.

The 1975 will play Manchester’s Gorilla on 1st February, while Sugababes will perform at London’s The Garage on 8th February.

They join previously announced acts for BRITs Week including Rina Sawayama, Beabadoobee, Cavetown, Years & Years, Easy Life, Sea Girls, Metronomy and Bob Vylan.

Check out the full lineup below.

JANUARY

29 - Raw Power Management Presents The Hunna - Lafayette, London

FEBRUARY

01 - Metronomy - HERE at Outernet, London

01 - The 1975 - Gorilla, Manchester

02 - Years & Years - HERE at Outernet, London

03 - Beabadoobee - Lafayette, London

03 - Kojey Radical - XOYO, London

04 - Cavetown - Omeara, London

05 - The Snuts - Stereo, Glasgow

07 - easy life - Trinity Centre, Bristol

07 - Sea Girls - 100 Club, London

08 - Sugababes - The Garage, London

09 - Xtra Mile Recordings 20th Anniversary with Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

10 - Rina Sawayama - Lafayette, London

10 - Bob Vylan - Omeara, London