News

The 1975 announce details of UK and EU ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour

Tickets will be available via exclusive fan presale and general sale next week.

The 1975 announce details of UK and EU ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour

31st August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

The 1975, News

Fresh from their sets at Reading & Leeds Festivals, The 1975 have shared the news that they’ll be bringing their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour to the UK and Europe in February and March next year.

The newly announced dates will be the band’s biggest ever shows in Europe, and will mark the end of their touring schedule for fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’. This run of shows will follow The 1975’s performances in arenas across North America this autumn, including two sold out nights at New York’s storied Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for the UK and Europe show will be available via exclusive fan presale (which you can sign up for here) at 10:00am BST on Wednesday 6th September, with general sale starting at 10:00am BST on Friday 8th September.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

FEBRUARY 2024
09 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
12 London, The O2
13 London, The O2
18 Manchester AO Arena
21 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
26 Lisbon, Campo Pequeno
27 Madrid, WiZink Center

MARCH 2024
01 Paris, Le Zénith
02 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
03 Brussels, Forest National
05 Hamburg, Barclays Arena
07 Oslo, Oslo Spektrum
08 Stockholm, Annexet
10 Copenhagen, KB Hallen
12 Berlin, Verti Music Hall
13 Warsaw, Torwar Hall
14 Prague, Fortuna Hall
16 Zürich, Hallenstadion Zurich
18 Munich, Zenith
19 Milan, Mediolanum Forum
21 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
22 Cologne, Palladium

Watch The 1975 perform ‘Robbers’ at Reading Festival 2023:

Tags: The 1975, News

Latest News

Mac Wetha is back with new single ‘iBD’

Mac Wetha is back with new single iBD

Jorja Smith shares slick new single ‘Falling Or Flying’

Jorja Smith shares slick new single Falling Or Flying

The Kills return with news of their new album, ‘God Games’

The Kills return with news of their new album, God Games

SOFT PLAY share video for their punchy comeback single ‘Punk’s Dead’

SOFT PLAY share video for their punchy comeback single Punk’s Dead

Wicketkeeper unveil newest cut ‘Something I’ve Never Seen’

Wicketkeeper unveil newest cut Something I’ve Never Seen

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY