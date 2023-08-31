News
The 1975 announce details of UK and EU ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour
Tickets will be available via exclusive fan presale and general sale next week.
Fresh from their sets at Reading & Leeds Festivals, The 1975 have shared the news that they’ll be bringing their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour to the UK and Europe in February and March next year.
The newly announced dates will be the band’s biggest ever shows in Europe, and will mark the end of their touring schedule for fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’. This run of shows will follow The 1975’s performances in arenas across North America this autumn, including two sold out nights at New York’s storied Madison Square Garden.
Tickets for the UK and Europe show will be available via exclusive fan presale (which you can sign up for here) at 10:00am BST on Wednesday 6th September, with general sale starting at 10:00am BST on Friday 8th September.
Check out the full list of tour dates below:
FEBRUARY 2024
09 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
12 London, The O2
13 London, The O2
18 Manchester AO Arena
21 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
26 Lisbon, Campo Pequeno
27 Madrid, WiZink Center
MARCH 2024
01 Paris, Le Zénith
02 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
03 Brussels, Forest National
05 Hamburg, Barclays Arena
07 Oslo, Oslo Spektrum
08 Stockholm, Annexet
10 Copenhagen, KB Hallen
12 Berlin, Verti Music Hall
13 Warsaw, Torwar Hall
14 Prague, Fortuna Hall
16 Zürich, Hallenstadion Zurich
18 Munich, Zenith
19 Milan, Mediolanum Forum
21 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
22 Cologne, Palladium
Watch The 1975 perform ‘Robbers’ at Reading Festival 2023:
