The 1975 announce details of UK and EU ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour

Fresh from their sets at Reading & Leeds Festivals, The 1975 have shared the news that they’ll be bringing their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour to the UK and Europe in February and March next year.

The newly announced dates will be the band’s biggest ever shows in Europe, and will mark the end of their touring schedule for fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’. This run of shows will follow The 1975’s performances in arenas across North America this autumn, including two sold out nights at New York’s storied Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for the UK and Europe show will be available via exclusive fan presale (which you can sign up for here) at 10:00am BST on Wednesday 6th September, with general sale starting at 10:00am BST on Friday 8th September.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

FEBRUARY 2024

09 Glasgow, OVO Hydro

12 London, The O2

13 London, The O2

18 Manchester AO Arena

21 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

26 Lisbon, Campo Pequeno

27 Madrid, WiZink Center

MARCH 2024

01 Paris, Le Zénith

02 Amsterdam, AFAS Live

03 Brussels, Forest National

05 Hamburg, Barclays Arena

07 Oslo, Oslo Spektrum

08 Stockholm, Annexet

10 Copenhagen, KB Hallen

12 Berlin, Verti Music Hall

13 Warsaw, Torwar Hall

14 Prague, Fortuna Hall

16 Zürich, Hallenstadion Zurich

18 Munich, Zenith

19 Milan, Mediolanum Forum

21 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

22 Cologne, Palladium

Watch The 1975 perform ‘Robbers’ at Reading Festival 2023: