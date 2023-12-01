News
The Killers annnouce 2024 ‘Rebel Diamonds’ tour dates
The celebratory shows will mark 20 years of the band’s big-hitting Las Vegas rock.
Just before the arrival of their forthcoming compilation album ‘Rebel Diamonds’ (out on 8th December), Las Vegas’ The Killers have announced that they’ll be marking the record’s release with a 2024 arena tour of the UK and Ireland.
Alongside the album - which is set to feature hits like ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘When You Were Young’, ‘Human’ and more - the run of shows will celebrate 20 years of the band’s beloved indie anthems; a career which has seen them headline Glastonbury and taken them on tour around the world. Tickets for the ‘Rebel Diamonds’ tour will go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday 8th December (one week today!), with The Killers playing the following dates:
JUNE 2024
14 Dublin, 3Arena
15 Dublin, 3Arena
18 Manchester, Co-Op Live
19 Manchester, Co-Op Live
21 Manchester, Co-Op Live
25 Glasgow, Ovo Hydro
26 Glasgow, Ovo Hydro
JULY 2024
04 London, The O2
05 London, The O2
07 London, The O2
If you can’t wait for next week, why not check out our verdict on The Killers’ headline set at Reading Festival this year? Dive in below.
