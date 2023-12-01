The Killers annnouce 2024 ‘Rebel Diamonds’ tour dates

Just before the arrival of their forthcoming compilation album ‘Rebel Diamonds’ (out on 8th December), Las Vegas’ have announced that they’ll be marking the record’s release with a 2024 arena tour of the UK and Ireland.

Alongside the album - which is set to feature hits like ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘When You Were Young’, ‘Human’ and more - the run of shows will celebrate 20 years of the band’s beloved indie anthems; a career which has seen them headline Glastonbury and taken them on tour around the world. Tickets for the ‘Rebel Diamonds’ tour will go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday 8th December (one week today!), with The Killers playing the following dates:

JUNE 2024

14 Dublin, 3Arena

15 Dublin, 3Arena

18 Manchester, Co-Op Live

19 Manchester, Co-Op Live

21 Manchester, Co-Op Live

25 Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

26 Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

JULY 2024

04 London, The O2

05 London, The O2

07 London, The O2

