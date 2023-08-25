The Killers share latest single ‘Your Side Of Town

To mark their headline performances at the twinned Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, The Killers have shared a new song ‘Your Side of Town’. Speaking about the track, the band have said: “With much excitement we present you with ‘Your Side of Town’. It’s got the ghosts of a lot of the synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet, somehow, feels completely our own. Now it’s yours! Turn it up.”
Listen to ‘Your Side of Town’ here:
Reading & Leeds Festival will also mark the beginning of The Killers imminent tour, which will see them play Edinburgh for the very first time. Check out their upcoming live dates below:
AUGUST
26 Reading Festival
27 Leeds Festival
29 Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds
SEPTEMBER
01 Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields
03 Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbelly
Read More
Small Town Boy: The Killers
On eighth album ‘Pressure Machine’, The Killers are shaking off Las Vegas’ seedy glitz and taking us into the heart of Brandon Flowers’ former Utah hometown.
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are on the cover of DIY’s September 2021 issue
Our newest print edition - out now! - also features The Killers, Common, The Vaccines, NAO and loads more.
The Killers’ Brandon Flowers recalls the first time he heard Phoebe Bridgers: “The song was so good - it was so beautiful and so sad”
The frontman tells us all about recent album 'Pressure Machine' in our new issue.
The Killers - Pressure Machine
An album which invites you to dig a little deeper.
