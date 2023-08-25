The Killers share latest single ‘Your Side Of Town

To mark their headline performances at the twinned Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, The Killers have shared a new song ‘Your Side of Town’. Speaking about the track, the band have said: “With much excitement we present you with ‘Your Side of Town’. It’s got the ghosts of a lot of the synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet, somehow, feels completely our own. Now it’s yours! Turn it up.”

Listen to ‘Your Side of Town’ here:

