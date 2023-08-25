The Killers share latest single ‘Your Side Of Town

FestivalsNews

The Las Vegas band are set to headline Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend.

The Killers share new song ‘Your Side Of Town’
Photo: Anton Corbijn

25th August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

To mark their headline performances at the twinned Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, The Killers have shared a new song ‘Your Side of Town’. Speaking about the track, the band have said: “With much excitement we present you with ‘Your Side of Town’. It’s got the ghosts of a lot of the synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet, somehow, feels completely our own. Now it’s yours! Turn it up.”

Listen to ‘Your Side of Town’ here:

Reading & Leeds Festival will also mark the beginning of The Killers imminent tour, which will see them play Edinburgh for the very first time. Check out their upcoming live dates below:

AUGUST
26 Reading Festival
27 Leeds Festival
29 Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds

SEPTEMBER
01 Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields
03 Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbelly

