The Last Dinner Party announce night at London’s Roundhouse
It’ll be the theatrical five-piece’s biggest headline show to date.
Ahead of embarking on an 11-date UK tour next week, this year’s breakout band The Last Dinner Party have shared news of a show at London’s Roundhouse on 1st February 2024. Fan pre-sale will start from 10:00am this Wednesday 4th October via the venue’s website, while general sale will open on Friday 6th October.
The newly announced gig will follow the band’s run of shows later this month, taking place both around the UK and across the pond for their first stint in the U.S. Watch the video for The Last Dinner Party’s second single, ‘Sinner’, and check out their upcoming live dates below.
OCTOBER
08 Blackpool, Blackpool Central Library (sold out)
09 Glasgow, SWG3
10 Newcastle, The Cluny (sold out)
12 Manchester, Academy 2 (sold out)
14 Live At Leeds In The City
15 Hull, The Welly
17 London, EartH (sold out)
18 Londong, EartH (sold out)
19 Cambridge, Portland Arms (sold out)
21 Swansea, SWN Festival
22 Bristol, Fleece (sold out)
27-28 Amsterdam, London Calling
31 Washington, D.C., The Atlantis (sold out)
NOVEMBER
02 New York, Bowery Ballroom (sold out)
04 Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda’s (sold out)
06 Los Angeles, El Rey Theatre
09 Chicago, Bottom Lounge
FEBRUARY 2024
01 London, The Roundhouse
