News

The Last Dinner Party announce night at London’s Roundhouse

It’ll be the theatrical five-piece’s biggest headline show to date.

2nd October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

The Last Dinner Party, News

Ahead of embarking on an 11-date UK tour next week, this year’s breakout band The Last Dinner Party have shared news of a show at London’s Roundhouse on 1st February 2024. Fan pre-sale will start from 10:00am this Wednesday 4th October via the venue’s website, while general sale will open on Friday 6th October.

The newly announced gig will follow the band’s run of shows later this month, taking place both around the UK and across the pond for their first stint in the U.S. Watch the video for The Last Dinner Party’s second single, ‘Sinner’, and check out their upcoming live dates below.

Play Video

OCTOBER
08 Blackpool, Blackpool Central Library (sold out)
09 Glasgow, SWG3
10 Newcastle, The Cluny (sold out)
12 Manchester, Academy 2 (sold out)
14 Live At Leeds In The City
15 Hull, The Welly
17 London, EartH (sold out)
18 Londong, EartH (sold out)
19 Cambridge, Portland Arms (sold out)
21 Swansea, SWN Festival
22 Bristol, Fleece (sold out)
27-28 Amsterdam, London Calling
31 Washington, D.C., The Atlantis (sold out)

NOVEMBER
02 New York, Bowery Ballroom (sold out)
04 Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda’s (sold out)
06 Los Angeles, El Rey Theatre
09 Chicago, Bottom Lounge

FEBRUARY 2024
01 London, The Roundhouse

Tags: The Last Dinner Party, News

The Last Dinner Party Tickets

The Cluny (Buy)

Manchester Academy 2 (Buy)

The Welly Club (Buy)

The Portland Arms (Buy)

The Fleece (Buy)

Latest News

Lola Young shares new track ‘Conceited’

Lola Young shares new track Conceited

Joey Maxwell announces ‘don’t know how to feel about this’ EP

Joey Maxwell announces don’t know how to feel about this’ EP

Holly Humberstone announces UK and EU headline tour

Holly Humberstone announces UK and EU headline tour

PinkPantheress drops latest single ‘Mosquito’

PinkPantheress drops latest single Mosquito

Olivia Dean shares ‘Ladies Room’ single and EP

Olivia Dean shares Ladies Room’ single and EP

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY