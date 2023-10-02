The Last Dinner Party announce night at London’s Roundhouse

Ahead of embarking on an 11-date UK tour next week, this year’s breakout band The Last Dinner Party have shared news of a show at London’s Roundhouse on 1st February 2024. Fan pre-sale will start from 10:00am this Wednesday 4th October via the venue’s website, while general sale will open on Friday 6th October.

The newly announced gig will follow the band’s run of shows later this month, taking place both around the UK and across the pond for their first stint in the U.S. Watch the video for The Last Dinner Party’s second single, ‘Sinner’, and check out their upcoming live dates below.

