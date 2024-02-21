News
The Mysterines confirm second album ‘Afraid Of Tomorrows’
It’s lead single, ‘Stray’, is out now.
Scouse rockers The Mysterines are back, having just announced that their sophomore LP ‘Afraid Of Tomorrows’ will be arriving on 7th June via Fiction.
It’s the follow up to their rollicking debut ‘Reeling’, and will land just ahead of what’s set to be packed summer of festivals for the band, including 2000Trees, Truck, Crystal Palace Park (supporting Bloc Party) and more.
Fans’ first preview of the new record comes in the form of ‘Stray’ (out now), which vocalist and guitarist Lia Metcalfe has said “focuses on the aimless and untamed nature of the polarities of behaviour that we experience when dealing with suffering, whether it’s guilt, paranoia or unexplained feelings of grandiosity.”
She continues: “Often when the hands of loneliness have a firm grip over one’s eyes it can turn dangers into open doors inviting you in. We find a certain point of no return and we’re often led astray.”
Watch the video for ‘Stray’ - directed by Matilda Harding-Kemp - here:
‘Afraid Of Tomorrows’ full tracklist:
1. The Last Dance
2. Stray
3. Another Another Another
4. Tired Animal
5. Jesse You’re A Superstar
6. Hawkmoon
7. Sink Ya Teeth
8. Junkyard Angel
9. Goodbye Sunshine
10. Inside A Matchbox
11. So Long
12. Afraid of Tomorrows
