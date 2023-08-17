News
The National release new songs ‘Space Invader’ and ‘Alphabet City’
The band have been playing the tracks live at recent shows.
Two new National songs have been released.
‘Space Invader’ and ‘Alphabet City’ come complete with animated videos.
They follow their ninth studio album, ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’, which was released back in April.
The National are currently on tour Stateside — playing New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden tomorrow night (18th August) with Patti Smith and her band in support — and return to Europe next month, beginning in Dublin on 21st September.
SEPTEMBER
21 Dublin 3 Arena
23 Leeds First Direct Arena
24 Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena
26 London Alexandra Palace
27 London Alexandra Palace
29 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
30 Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle
OCTOBER
1 Munich Zenith
4 Madrid WiZink Centre
5 Porto Super Bock Arena
6 Lisbon Campo Pequeno
7 Lisbon Campo Pequeno
Watch the videos below.
