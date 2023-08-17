The National release new songs ‘Space Invader’ and ‘Alphabet City’

Two new National songs have been released.

‘Space Invader’ and ​‘Alphabet City’ come complete with animated videos.

They follow their ninth studio album, ​‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’, which was released back in April.

The National are currently on tour Stateside — playing New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden tomorrow night (18th August) with Patti Smith and her band in support — and return to Europe next month, beginning in Dublin on 21st September.

SEPTEMBER

21 Dublin 3 Arena

23 Leeds First Direct Arena

24 Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena

26 London Alexandra Palace

27 London Alexandra Palace

29 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

30 Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle

OCTOBER

1 Munich Zenith

4 Madrid WiZink Centre

5 Porto Super Bock Arena

6 Lisbon Campo Pequeno

7 Lisbon Campo Pequeno

