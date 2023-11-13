The Smile reveal plans for new album ‘Wall Of Eyes

The Smile have today announced details of a forthcoming new album, ‘Wall Of Eyes’, which is slated for release on 26th January 2024 via XL Recordings. The trio - made up of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner - put out their debut LP ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ in 2022, as well as the single ‘Bending Hectic’ earlier this year.

The new album was recorded in part at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios, and is set to feature string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra. To mark the news, the band have shared its title track - which comes accompanied by a video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson - and also announced plans for a March 2024 European tour.

Tickets for the upcoming shows go on sale on Friday 17th November at 9:00am; check out where they’ll be stopping off and watch the video for ‘Wall Of Eyes’ below.

MARCH 2024

07 Dublin, 3Arena

13 Copenhagen, K.B. Hallen

15 Brussels, Forest National

16 Amsterdam, AFAS Live

18 Brighton, Brighton Centre

19 Manchester, O2 Apollo

20 Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

22 Birmingham, O2 Academy

23 London, Alexandra Palace

