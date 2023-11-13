News

The Smile reveal plans for new album ‘Wall Of Eyes

Its title track is out now, and there’s a European tour on the cards too.

Photo: Frank LeBon

13th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

The Smile have today announced details of a forthcoming new album, ‘Wall Of Eyes’, which is slated for release on 26th January 2024 via XL Recordings. The trio - made up of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner - put out their debut LP ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ in 2022, as well as the single ‘Bending Hectic’ earlier this year.

The new album was recorded in part at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios, and is set to feature string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra. To mark the news, the band have shared its title track - which comes accompanied by a video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson - and also announced plans for a March 2024 European tour.

Tickets for the upcoming shows go on sale on Friday 17th November at 9:00am; check out where they’ll be stopping off and watch the video for ‘Wall Of Eyes’ below.

MARCH 2024
07 Dublin, 3Arena
13 Copenhagen, K.B. Hallen
15 Brussels, Forest National
16 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
18 Brighton, Brighton Centre
19 Manchester, O2 Apollo
20 Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
22 Birmingham, O2 Academy
23 London, Alexandra Palace

‘Wall Of Eyes’ full tracklist:
1. Wall Of Eyes
2. Teleharmonic
3. Read The Room
4. Under Our Pillows
5. Friend Of A Friend
6. I Quit
7. Bending Hectic
8. You Know Me!

