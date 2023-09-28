The Streets unveil new single ‘Each Day Gives

Mike Skinner has today returned to share The Streets’ latest track, ‘Each Day Gives’, which follows recent cuts ‘Troubled Waters’ and ‘Too Much Yayo’. The trio of singles act as precursors to the forthcoming album ‘The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light’ (due out on 13th October), which will arrive alongside Skinner’s self-directed, debut feature film of the same name.

“The way the album was written was very much with the film in mind. The songs weave around the scenes and the dialogue to give a bigger picture of what’s going on - sometimes really acting as the narrator”, he has explained. “‘Each Day Gives’ comes as the main characters are facing a dilemma and working out what to do after their plans go awry - the song talks about overcoming little (and big) adversities and waking up each morning and treating it as a fresh start - until the next dilemma kicks in!”

Listen to ‘Each Day Gives’ now.

