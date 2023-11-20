The Vaccines drop latest album preview ‘Lunar Eclipse

The third instalment of their forthcoming album ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’(due out on 12th January 2024), the latest single from The Vaccines is quintessentially them: a slice of guitar-driven, upbeat indie that immediately puts you in mind of festival fields and warm beer. Entitled ‘Lunar Eclipse’, the track was written when frontman Justin Young visited the Joshua Tree desert back in 2022.

“I like the idea of always being on an open road, but never really knowing if you’re looking at the road ahead of you or just what’s in the rear view mirror”, he has explained. “I know that astrologists like to believe that eclipses are a life-altering time in which to seek change and evolution, but I’m far too cynical for that. Change is taking place all around us every day, whether we feel it or not. Sometimes it’s terrifying, sometimes it’s exciting, but it’s always never-ending.”

You can check out the video for ‘Lunar Eclipse’ - featuring the album’s eponymous flowers - below.

