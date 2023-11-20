News
The Vaccines drop latest album preview ‘Lunar Eclipse’
They’ll be kicking off 2024 with a huge UK and European tour, too.
The third instalment of their forthcoming album ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’(due out on 12th January 2024), the latest single from The Vaccines is quintessentially them: a slice of guitar-driven, upbeat indie that immediately puts you in mind of festival fields and warm beer. Entitled ‘Lunar Eclipse’, the track was written when frontman Justin Young visited the Joshua Tree desert back in 2022.
“I like the idea of always being on an open road, but never really knowing if you’re looking at the road ahead of you or just what’s in the rear view mirror”, he has explained. “I know that astrologists like to believe that eclipses are a life-altering time in which to seek change and evolution, but I’m far too cynical for that. Change is taking place all around us every day, whether we feel it or not. Sometimes it’s terrifying, sometimes it’s exciting, but it’s always never-ending.”
You can check out the video for ‘Lunar Eclipse’ - featuring the album’s eponymous flowers - below.
To mark the release of ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’, the band are set to hit the road in the new year, visiting a whole raft of cities around the UK and Europe (including some intimate in-store dates). Dive into their full tour schedule here:
JANUARY 2024
11 London, PRYZM (with Banquet Records; 6:30pm (tickets available) and 8:30pm (sold out))
12 Portsmouth, Southsea Pier (with Pie And Vinyl; 7pm)
13 Liverpool, Content (with Rough Trade; 8:30pm)
14 London, Rough Trade East (matinee and 8pm; both sold out)
FEBRUARY 2024
05 Birmingham, O2 Institute
06 Manchester, Academy
07 Nottingham, Rock City
09 London, Troxy (new date)
10 London, Troxy (sold out)
11 Margate, Dreamland
13 Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
14 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
15 Bristol, O2 Academy
17 Oxford, O2 Academy (sold out)
18 Brighton, Dome
19 Sheffield, O2 Academy
21 Leeds, O2 Academy
22 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
23 Newcastle, NX
