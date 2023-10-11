The Vaccines drop surprise new song, ‘Sometimes, I Swear

Having recently announced their forthcoming album ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’ (out 12th January via Thirty Tigers), The Vaccines are back to share their latest single and the record’s rallying opening track ‘Sometimes, I Swear’.

Speaking about the new song, the band’s frontman Justin Young has said “I don’t think there are many places on the planet where I feel so at peace as sitting in my own home, but even there I constantly question my place in the world, I think the innate human need to be part of something - to connect with each other in a community or a congregation - is what keeps us driving forward and searching for meaning. It’s something many of us struggle with on a daily basis, but I hope when people hear this song they’ll feel less alone in that struggle.”

Listen to ‘Sometimes, I Swear’ here:

