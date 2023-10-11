News
The Vaccines drop surprise new song, ‘Sometimes, I Swear’
The indie stalwarts have also added some in-stores and a second London date to their tour schedule.
Having recently announced their forthcoming album ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’ (out 12th January via Thirty Tigers), The Vaccines are back to share their latest single and the record’s rallying opening track ‘Sometimes, I Swear’.
Speaking about the new song, the band’s frontman Justin Young has said “I don’t think there are many places on the planet where I feel so at peace as sitting in my own home, but even there I constantly question my place in the world, I think the innate human need to be part of something - to connect with each other in a community or a congregation - is what keeps us driving forward and searching for meaning. It’s something many of us struggle with on a daily basis, but I hope when people hear this song they’ll feel less alone in that struggle.”
Listen to ‘Sometimes, I Swear’ here:
To celebrate ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’, The Vaccines have also announced details of a special in-store tour the week of its release, before embarking on a full EU/UK headline tour. Check out their upcoming UK dates - including an extra date at London’s Troxy - below.
JANUARY 2024
11 London, Pryzm with Banquet Records (6:30pm)
11 London, Pryzm with Banquet Records (8:30pm - sold out)
12 Portsmouth, Southsea Pier with Pie and Vinyl (7:00pm)
13 Liverpool, Content with Rough Trade (8:30pm)
14 London, Rough Trade East (matinee and 8:00pm - both sold out)
FEBRUARY 2024
05 Birmingham, O2 Institute
06 Manchester, Academy
07 Nottingham, Rock City
09 London, Troxy (new date)
10 London, Troxy (sold out)
11 Margate, Dreamland
13 Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
14 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
15 Bristol, O2 Academy
17 Oxford, O2 Academy (sold out)
18 Brighton, Dome
19 Sheffield, O2 Academy
21 Leeds, O2 Academy
22 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
23 Newcastle, NX
