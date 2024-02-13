News

Waxahatchee shares newest single ‘Bored’

Alongside another cut from her forthcoming album ‘Tigers Blood’, Katie Crutchfield’s shared plans for a run of UK and European shows.

13th February 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Fresh from announcing details of her latest album last month, Waxahatchee has returned with another new taste of it.

Today (Tuesday 13th February), Katie Crutchfield has shared ‘Bored’, the second cut to be taken from her forthcoming sixth album ‘Tigers Blood’, which is due for release on 22nd March via ANTI- Records. It follows on from the album’s lead single, ‘Right Back To It’, and comes accompanied by a rollicking performance-based video directed by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite.

“I feel like my comfort zone when writing songs lies somewhere on the emotional spectrum of sadness and heartache,” Katie has said, of the track. “Writing from a place of happiness scares me. [It’s] too earnest. Anger scares me even more. I wrote ‘Bored’ about one of those situations where anger was called for and was the only authentic place from which to write about what I was experiencing. It was a challenge for me and ‘Bored’ is the end result.”

As well as sharing her newest track, Katie has also confirmed plans for a series of UK and European live shows this summer, including appearances at a handful of festivals. Check out the video for ‘Bored below, and scroll further for her newly-announced live plans.

JULY
11 Amsterdam NL – Paradiso
12 Köln DE – Gebäude 9
13 Hamburg DE – Mojo Club
14 Bruges BE – Cactusfestival
15 Berlin DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg
17 Schorndorf DE – Club Manufaktur
18 Feldkirch AT – Poolbar Festival
19 Sittersdorf AT – Acoustic Lakeside Festival
21 Zurich CH – Bogen F
22 Paris FR – La Maroquinerie
24 Brighton UK – Chalk
25 London UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
26 Southwold UK – Latitude Festival
27 Manchester UK – New Century
29 Leeds UK – The Leeds Irish Centre
30 Glasgow UK – Queen Margaret Union
31 Belfast UK – The Belfast Empire Music Hall

AUGUST
01 Dublin IE – Vicar Street

