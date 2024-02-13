Waxahatchee shares newest single ‘Bored’

Fresh from announcing details of her latest album last month, Waxahatchee has returned with another new taste of it.

Today (Tuesday 13th February), Katie Crutchfield has shared ‘Bored’, the second cut to be taken from her forthcoming sixth album ‘Tigers Blood’, which is due for release on 22nd March via ANTI- Records. It follows on from the album’s lead single, ‘Right Back To It’, and comes accompanied by a rollicking performance-based video directed by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite.

“I feel like my comfort zone when writing songs lies somewhere on the emotional spectrum of sadness and heartache,” Katie has said, of the track. “Writing from a place of happiness scares me. [It’s] too earnest. Anger scares me even more. I wrote ‘Bored’ about one of those situations where anger was called for and was the only authentic place from which to write about what I was experiencing. It was a challenge for me and ‘Bored’ is the end result.”

As well as sharing her newest track, Katie has also confirmed plans for a series of UK and European live shows this summer, including appearances at a handful of festivals. Check out the video for ‘Bored below, and scroll further for her newly-announced live plans.