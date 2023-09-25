Yard Act announce Dream Job UK and EU tour

Following the release of their standalone single ‘The Trench Coat Museum’ - which succeeded their acclaimed 2022 debut album ‘The Overload’ - Yard Act have today shared plans for a headline tour of the UK and Europe in March 2024.

Tickets are available from 11:00am on Wednesday 27th September via the Yard Act mailing list (sign up here), with general sale opening at 10:00am on Friday 30th September.

Read more from Yard Act in our August 2023 interview here, and watch the video for ‘The Trench Coat Museum’ below:

