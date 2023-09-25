News
Yard Act announce Dream Job UK and EU tour
The quartet will be hitting the road in Spring next year.
Following the release of their standalone single ‘The Trench Coat Museum’ - which succeeded their acclaimed 2022 debut album ‘The Overload’ - Yard Act have today shared plans for a headline tour of the UK and Europe in March 2024.
Tickets are available from 11:00am on Wednesday 27th September via the Yard Act mailing list (sign up here), with general sale opening at 10:00am on Friday 30th September.
Read more from Yard Act in our August 2023 interview here, and watch the video for ‘The Trench Coat Museum’ below:
Yard Act will be visiting the following cities on their Dream Job Spring tour:
MARCH 2024
13 Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA)
14 Nottingham, Rock City
15 Glasgow, O2 Academy
16 Manchester, O2 Apollo
17 Newcastle, Northumbria University
19 Belfast, Mandela Hall
20 Dublin, Vicar Street
22 Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
23 Bristol, O2 Academy
25 Brighton, The Dome
27 London, Eventim Apollo
APRIL 2024
04 Stereolux, Nantes
05 Paris, Cabaret Sauvage
06 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
08 Lisbon, LAV
09 Madrid, Mon
11 Barcelona, La 2
12 Lyon, Le Transbordeur
13 Bologna, Locomotiv Club
14 Milan, Santeria Toscana 31
16 Zurich, Mascotte
17 Munich, Muffathalle
18 Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
20 Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
24 Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich
25 Amsterdam, Paradiso Main Hall
26 Nijmegen, Doornroosje
27 Cologne, Kantine
28 Brussels, Les Nuits Botanique
