Yard Act share new album preview ‘Petroleum’
The single also arrives accompanied by another video, this time starring Rose Matafeo alongside recurring character The Visitor.
Having previously teased their forthcoming second album ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ with the release of lead single ‘Dream Job’, Yard Act are back with its next installment: the brooding, bass-led ‘Petroleum’.
Written after a low point on tour, the track came about after frontman James Smith, in his own words, “lost it with the crowd in Bognor Regis and told them I was bored and I didn’t want to be there. Me and Ryan had a row after, and Ryan rightly dressed me down for the way I acted. It got me pondering the idea that, now this is a job, what are the requirements of it? People think they want honesty but they don’t, they want me to portray the version of honesty that they’ve paid to see and that’s part of the illusion.”
It arrives accompanied by a video in which we re-join recurring character The Visitor as she encounters a biker gang called The Utopians - the leader of which is played by comedian Rose Matafeo. Of the visual, James has said: “[The Visitor is] still on the run from the H.G.E agents. Though the story isn’t being told in a linear format, I hope that the journey of The Visitor through the last three videos is starting to come together and reveal that we’re working on something bigger here. More to come!”
Check out the video for ‘Petroleum’ and dive into Yard Act’s recently announced 2024 tour schedule below.
MARCH 2024
13 Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA)
14 Nottingham, Rock City
15 Glasgow, O2 Academy
16 Manchester, O2 Apollo
17 Newcastle, Northumbria University
19 Belfast, Mandela Hall
20 Dublin, Vicar Street
22 Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
23 Bristol, O2 Academy
25 Brighton, The Dome
27 London, Eventim Apollo
APRIL 2024
04 Stereolux, Nantes
05 Paris, Cabaret Sauvage
06 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
08 Lisbon, LAV
09 Madrid, Mon
11 Barcelona, La 2
12 Lyon, Le Transbordeur
13 Bologna, Locomotiv Club
14 Milan, Santeria Toscana 31
16 Zurich, Mascotte
17 Munich, Muffathalle
18 Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
20 Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
24 Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich
25 Amsterdam, Paradiso Main Hall
26 Nijmegen, Doornroosje
27 Cologne, Kantine
28 Brussels, Les Nuits Botanique
MAY 2024
30 Solana Beach, CA, Belly Up Tavern,
31 Los Angeles, CA, The Regent Theater
JUNE 2024
01 Pioneertown, CA, Pappy and Harriet’s
03 Santa Cruz, CA, The Catalyst Atrium
04 San Francisco, CA, The Independent
06 Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
07 Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre
08 Seattle, WA, The Crocodile
AUGUST 2024
03 Leeds, Millennium Square
