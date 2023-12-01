Yard Act share new album preview ‘Petroleum

Having previously teased their forthcoming second album ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ with the release of lead single ‘Dream Job’, Yard Act are back with its next installment: the brooding, bass-led ‘Petroleum’.

Written after a low point on tour, the track came about after frontman James Smith, in his own words, “lost it with the crowd in Bognor Regis and told them I was bored and I didn’t want to be there. Me and Ryan had a row after, and Ryan rightly dressed me down for the way I acted. It got me pondering the idea that, now this is a job, what are the requirements of it? People think they want honesty but they don’t, they want me to portray the version of honesty that they’ve paid to see and that’s part of the illusion.”

It arrives accompanied by a video in which we re-join recurring character The Visitor as she encounters a biker gang called The Utopians - the leader of which is played by comedian Rose Matafeo. Of the visual, James has said: “[The Visitor is] still on the run from the H.G.E agents. Though the story isn’t being told in a linear format, I hope that the journey of The Visitor through the last three videos is starting to come together and reveal that we’re working on something bigger here. More to come!”

Check out the video for ‘Petroleum’ and dive into Yard Act’s recently announced 2024 tour schedule below.