Yard Act announce second album 'Where's My Utopia?

The LP's lead single 'Dream Job' is out today.

Photo: Phoebe Fox

25th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Leeds’ finest Yard Act have today announced details of their forthcoming second album, to be titled ‘Where’s My Utopia?’. Following on from the runaway success of their Mercury Prize-shortlisted debut ‘The Overload’, and recent standalone single ‘The Trench Coat Museum’, ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ will hit shelves on 1st March 2024 via Island.

The band have marked the news by releasing the LP’s lead single, ‘Dream Job’, of which frontman James Smith has said: “[It] feels like an apt introduction to the themes explored on ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ - though not all encompassing. In part I was scrutinising and mocking myself for being a moaning ungrateful little brat, whilst also trying to address how the music industry is this rather uncontrollable beast that hurtles forward unthinkingly and every single person involved in it plays their part. Myself included, obviously.

“As with pretty much everything else going through my head last year, trying to find the right time to articulate the complexity of emotions I was feeling and the severity to which I was feeling them couldn’t be found - or accommodated, so instead I tried to capture it in a pop song that lasts less than three minutes once the fog had cleared a bit. It’s good and bad. I’m still glad that everything that happened to me happened.”

Watch the video for ‘Dream Job’ here:

Having recently announced a huge UK and EU tour for 2024, Yard Act have also now revealed plans for their biggest hometown show to date - Leeds’ 5750 capacity Millennium Square. Fans can access pre-sale tickets by pre-ordering the album, while general sale for Millennium Square will open on 10th November.

Check out their full tour schedule below:

MARCH 2024
13 Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA)
14 Nottingham, Rock City
15 Glasgow, O2 Academy
16 Manchester, O2 Apollo
17 Newcastle, Northumbria University
19 Belfast, Mandela Hall
20 Dublin, Vicar Street
22 Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
23 Bristol, O2 Academy
25 Brighton, The Dome
27 London, Eventim Apollo

APRIL 2024
04 Stereolux, Nantes
05 Paris, Cabaret Sauvage
06 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
08 Lisbon, LAV
09 Madrid, Mon
11 Barcelona, La 2
12 Lyon, Le Transbordeur
13 Bologna, Locomotiv Club
14 Milan, Santeria Toscana 31
16 Zurich, Mascotte
17 Munich, Muffathalle
18 Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
20 Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
24 Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich
25 Amsterdam, Paradiso Main Hall
26 Nijmegen, Doornroosje
27 Cologne, Kantine
28 Brussels, Les Nuits Botanique

AUGUST 2024
03 Leeds, Millennium Square

The full tracklist for ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ is:

1. An Illusion
2. We Make Hits
3. Down By The Stream
4. The Undertow
5. Dream Job
6. Fizzy Fish
7. Petroleum
8. When The Laughter Stops (ft. Katy J Pearson)
9. Grifter’s Grief
10. Blackpool Illuminations
11. A Vineyard for the North

