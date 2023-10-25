Yard Act announce second album ‘Where’s My Utopia?

Leeds’ finest Yard Act have today announced details of their forthcoming second album, to be titled ‘Where’s My Utopia?’. Following on from the runaway success of their Mercury Prize-shortlisted debut ‘The Overload’, and recent standalone single ‘The Trench Coat Museum’, ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ will hit shelves on 1st March 2024 via Island.

The band have marked the news by releasing the LP’s lead single, ‘Dream Job’, of which frontman James Smith has said: “[It] feels like an apt introduction to the themes explored on ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ - though not all encompassing. In part I was scrutinising and mocking myself for being a moaning ungrateful little brat, whilst also trying to address how the music industry is this rather uncontrollable beast that hurtles forward unthinkingly and every single person involved in it plays their part. Myself included, obviously.

“As with pretty much everything else going through my head last year, trying to find the right time to articulate the complexity of emotions I was feeling and the severity to which I was feeling them couldn’t be found - or accommodated, so instead I tried to capture it in a pop song that lasts less than three minutes once the fog had cleared a bit. It’s good and bad. I’m still glad that everything that happened to me happened.”

Watch the video for ‘Dream Job’ here: