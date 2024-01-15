News

Yard Act embrace pop on new track ‘We Make Hits

Their anticipated second album, ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ lands on 1st March.

Photo: Phoebe Fox

15th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following on from last year’s huge singles ‘The Trench Coat Museum’, ‘Dream Job’ and ‘Petroleum’, Yard Act are back with another cut from their forthcoming sophomore effort ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ (due to arrive on 1st March via Island).

‘We Make Hits’ has been described by James as “an ode to friendship and the unfiltered joy you feel when you’re making music with the people you hold dear in your life”, in spite of the track’s “cynicism and silliness”.

Explaining more about its conception, he has commented: “’We Make Hits’ started like most Yard Act songs do these days, in Ryan’s spare bedroom. He’d recorded a couple of basslines and I went round to throw some words on top just to see what might happen. I was reflecting on how things had changed so much for us over the last few years when I realised that sat round a laptop trying to make each other laugh, necking black coffee, and craning our heads out of the window to smoke cigs every hour or so - all that had really changed within the writing process was that thanks to my baby, we were at Ryan’s house rather than mine and that Ryan had a place of his own now, which was nice. Despite the outside blowing up, behind closed doors, we were the same, and I’m grateful for that.”

The single has also arrived alongside a new video, set to add to the band’s ever-expanding visual world and further the narrative and characters introduced in that for ‘The Trench Coat Museum’. The band’s video director and frequent collaborator James Slater has said: “I took a song which charts the origin story of the band and used it to tell the backstory of two hapless hitmen who, upon receiving an eviction notice in their student bedsit, embark on a job search which ultimately leads them to gainful employment as assassins for the Holy Global Enterprise.”

You can listen back to James’ episode of DIY’s podcast Before They Knew Better here, and watch the official video for ‘We Make Hits’ below.

Play Video

The full tracklist for ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ is as follows:

1. An Illusion
2. We Make Hits
3. Down By The Stream
4. The Undertow
5. Dream Job
6. Fizzy Fish
7. Petroleum
8. When The Laughter Stops (ft. Katy J Pearson)
9. Grifter’s Grief
10. Blackpool Illuminations
11. A Vineyard for the North

Get tickets to watch Yard Act live now.

Yard Act Tickets

UEA, Norwich

Rock City, Nottingham

O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

O2 Apollo, Manchester

Northumbria University, Newcastle

Brighton Dome Concert Hall, Brighton

Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London

Millennium Square, Leeds

IDLES continue teasing new album with 'Gift Horse'

Ride confirm details of seventh album 'Interplay'

METTE teams up with Sam Gellaitry on club-ready single 'Darling Drive'

Lola Young shares details of UK and EU headline tour

The Japanese House set to support The 1975 on upcoming UK tour

