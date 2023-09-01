yeule shares latest pre-album track ‘Inferno’

‘inferno’ is the newest offering from yeule , a gentle, electronics led number that acts as another teaser of their forthcoming third album ‘softscars’ (out on 22nd September via Ninja Tune). Inspired by a journal entry - which yeule often terms a ‘scar entry’, the track explores the emotional intensity that comes with close personal relationships. Of the track, yeule has said: “The song is a gash, scar no.9. In this scar I ask the blule flame in my heart, will you ever fade? When you are engulfed and eaten in blue, what was left of me were parts of you.”

‘softscars’ is the follow up to 2022’s acclaimed ‘Glitch Princess’, and has so far been trailored with previous singles ‘ghosts’, ‘dazies’, and ‘fish in the pool’. To celebrate their release, yuele will be heading out on tour this autumn across North America and Europe (including a performance at End of the Road festival this weekend) - find tickets here, and check out their full list of shows below.

SEPTEMBER

01 UK, End of the Road Festival

30 Pomona, CA, The Glass House

OCTOBER

01 San Francisco, CA, Portola Festival

03 Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

04 Vancouver, BC, Celebrities

05 Seattle, WA, Neumos

06 Boise, ID, Treefort Music Hall

07 Denver, CO, Marquis

09 Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line

10 Chicago, IL, Metro

12 Toronto, ON, Axis

13 Montreal, QC, Theatre Fairmount

14 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

15 New York, NY, Webster Hall

18 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

19 Washington, D.C, Black Cat

20 Carrboro, NC, Cat’s Cradle

21 Atlanta, GA, Masquerade (Hell)

24 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

25 Dallas, TX, Studio at The Factory

26 Austin, TX, Levitation Festival