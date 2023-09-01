News
yeule shares latest pre-album track ‘Inferno’
Their new record ‘softscars’ is due to land later this month.
‘inferno’ is the newest offering from yeule, a gentle, electronics led number that acts as another teaser of their forthcoming third album ‘softscars’ (out on 22nd September via Ninja Tune). Inspired by a journal entry - which yeule often terms a ‘scar entry’, the track explores the emotional intensity that comes with close personal relationships. Of the track, yeule has said: “The song is a gash, scar no.9. In this scar I ask the blule flame in my heart, will you ever fade? When you are engulfed and eaten in blue, what was left of me were parts of you.”
Listen to ‘inferno’ now:
‘softscars’ is the follow up to 2022’s acclaimed ‘Glitch Princess’, and has so far been trailored with previous singles ‘ghosts’, ‘dazies’, and ‘fish in the pool’. To celebrate their release, yuele will be heading out on tour this autumn across North America and Europe (including a performance at End of the Road festival this weekend) - find tickets here, and check out their full list of shows below.
SEPTEMBER
01 UK, End of the Road Festival
30 Pomona, CA, The Glass House
OCTOBER
01 San Francisco, CA, Portola Festival
03 Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
04 Vancouver, BC, Celebrities
05 Seattle, WA, Neumos
06 Boise, ID, Treefort Music Hall
07 Denver, CO, Marquis
09 Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line
10 Chicago, IL, Metro
12 Toronto, ON, Axis
13 Montreal, QC, Theatre Fairmount
14 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
15 New York, NY, Webster Hall
18 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
19 Washington, D.C, Black Cat
20 Carrboro, NC, Cat’s Cradle
21 Atlanta, GA, Masquerade (Hell)
24 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
25 Dallas, TX, Studio at The Factory
26 Austin, TX, Levitation Festival
Read More
yeule shares new track ‘ghosts’
The track gets taken from their forthcoming debut album 'softscars', due out next month.
9th August 2023
604765
Yeule shares video for new track ‘sulky baby’
The musician has also announced they’ve signed to Ninja Tune.
Yeule - Glitch Princess
It’s so meticulously constructed and so raw across each fragment of existence yeule lays out that its most perplexing moments become its most moving.
4th February 2022
yeule shares new single ‘Friendly Machine’
Taken from upcoming new album, 'Glitch Princess'.
4th November 2021
Popular right now
Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.