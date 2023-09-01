News

yeule shares latest pre-album track ‘Inferno

Their new record ‘softscars’ is due to land later this month.

yeule shares latest pre-album track ‘Inferno’
Photo: Neil Krug

1st September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

yeule, News, Listen

‘inferno’ is the newest offering from yeule, a gentle, electronics led number that acts as another teaser of their forthcoming third album ‘softscars’ (out on 22nd September via Ninja Tune). Inspired by a journal entry - which yeule often terms a ‘scar entry’, the track explores the emotional intensity that comes with close personal relationships. Of the track, yeule has said: “The song is a gash, scar no.9. In this scar I ask the blule flame in my heart, will you ever fade? When you are engulfed and eaten in blue, what was left of me were parts of you.”

Listen to ‘inferno’ now:

‘softscars’ is the follow up to 2022’s acclaimed ‘Glitch Princess’, and has so far been trailored with previous singles ‘ghosts’, ‘dazies’, and ‘fish in the pool’. To celebrate their release, yuele will be heading out on tour this autumn across North America and Europe (including a performance at End of the Road festival this weekend) - find tickets here, and check out their full list of shows below.

SEPTEMBER
01 UK, End of the Road Festival
30 Pomona, CA, The Glass House

OCTOBER
01 San Francisco, CA, Portola Festival
03 Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
04 Vancouver, BC, Celebrities
05 Seattle, WA, Neumos
06 Boise, ID, Treefort Music Hall
07 Denver, CO, Marquis
09 Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line
10 Chicago, IL, Metro
12 Toronto, ON, Axis
13 Montreal, QC, Theatre Fairmount
14 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
15 New York, NY, Webster Hall
18 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
19 Washington, D.C, Black Cat
20 Carrboro, NC, Cat’s Cradle
21 Atlanta, GA, Masquerade (Hell)
24 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
25 Dallas, TX, Studio at The Factory
26 Austin, TX, Levitation Festival

Tags: yeule, News, Listen

yeule Tickets

HERE at Outernet (Buy)

Latest News

Bastille mark 10th anniversary of ‘Pompeii’ with special Hans Zimmer rework

Bastille mark 10th anniversary of Pompeii’ with special Hans Zimmer rework

Dorian Electra shares new single ‘Puppet’

Dorian Electra shares new single Puppet

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

Chrissi and Rachel Chinouriri team up on ‘Love Me In Chapters II’

Chrissi and Rachel Chinouriri team up on Love Me In Chapters II

Read More

Yeule - Glitch Princess

Yeule - Glitch Princess

It’s so meticulously constructed and so raw across each fragment of existence yeule lays out that its most perplexing moments become its most moving.

4th February 2022

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY