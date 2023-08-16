Album Review

Genesis Owusu — STRUGGLER

Just as weighty as the literature that inspired it.

Genesis Owusu - STRUGGLER

Reviewer: James Hickey

Released: 18th August 2023

Label: Ourness / AWAL

Where most artists credit other musicians as their inspiration, Genesis Owusu has listed two seminal pieces of literature – Kafka’s Metamorphosis and Beckett’s Waiting for Godot – as the fuel for STRUGGLER’. This isn’t surprising when listening to the album’s tale of a nihilistic roach, but what is striking is the diversity of its sonic palette. STRUGGLER’ relies a lot on the textures of rock, channeling modern goths Molchat Doma on The Roach’ or the post punk of Shame on Balthazar’, but this is all punctuated by production that leans more electronic, and often minimalistic – take Leaving the Light’, which blends the fun bounce of Lynks with the sinister air of Sleaford Mods. There’s a healthy lineage of artists that cast the same juxtaposition, be it Talking Heads, Outkast or Gorillaz, and as with them STRUGGLER’ manages to explore exciting new ground while being rooted in danceable, fun grooves. There’s a little less edge than on debut Smiling With No Teeth’, but a softer lens offers more variety, and Genesis Owusu sails the spectrum of human experience with ease to make something just as weighty as the literature that inspired it.

Genesis Owusu: Contains Multitudes

In Deep

Genesis Owusu: Contains Multitudes

With debut album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, Genesis Owusu became a star in his native Australia. Following it up with the conceptual, broad-reaching ambition of hard-won second album ‘STRUGGLER’, it’s high time the rest of the world followed suit.

Tags: Genesis Owusu, Reviews, Album Reviews

