Genesis Owusu - STRUGGLER

Where most artists credit other musicians as their inspiration, Genesis Owusu has listed two seminal pieces of literature – Kafka’s Metamorphosis and Beckett’s Waiting for Godot – as the fuel for ​‘STRUGGLER’. This isn’t surprising when listening to the album’s tale of a nihilistic roach, but what is striking is the diversity of its sonic palette. ​‘STRUGGLER’ relies a lot on the textures of rock, channeling modern goths Molchat Doma on ​‘The Roach’ or the post punk of Shame on ​‘Balthazar’, but this is all punctuated by production that leans more electronic, and often minimalistic – take ​‘Leaving the Light’, which blends the fun bounce of Lynks with the sinister air of Sleaford Mods. There’s a healthy lineage of artists that cast the same juxtaposition, be it Talking Heads, Outkast or Gorillaz, and as with them ​‘STRUGGLER’ manages to explore exciting new ground while being rooted in danceable, fun grooves. There’s a little less edge than on debut ​‘Smiling With No Teeth’, but a softer lens offers more variety, and Genesis Owusu sails the spectrum of human experience with ease to make something just as weighty as the literature that inspired it.