Album Review

The Streets - The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light

It has a sense of drama and occasion to it.

The Streets - The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light

Reviewer: Joe Goggins

Released: 13th October 2023

Label: 679 Recordings / Warner

It is strange, now, to think of this as the first new Streets album since 2011, when Mike Skinner claimed he was wrapping up the project with ‘Computers and Blues’; after all, he has been releasing new music again under the name since 2017, and playing shows since 2018. That he seemed shy about releasing a full record suggested he was easing himself back in, only popping up when he felt he had something worthwhile to say, which would explain singles that spoke to the moment like the post-lockdown ‘Who’s Got the Bag’, the ‘Brexit at Tiffany’s’ EP, or his experimental mixtape, ‘None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive’. Now, he is going the whole hog with ‘The Darker the Shadow The Brighter the Light’, a sprawling, 15-song effort (if you don’t count a raft of bonus tracks) that comes accompanied by a conceptual feature film that Mike wrote, directed, edited, soundtracked and funded himself. More so than some of his other recent material, the record has a sense of drama and occasion to it, as well as being the most musically seamless album he’s made in nearly twenty years, since 2004’s ‘A Grand Don’t Come for Free’. The issue as he approached middle age was always going to be how he would find new things to say about the club culture that inspired his early work, but on the brooding likes of ‘Troubled Waters’, he paints arresting new pictures of familiar environments. Inevitably, there’s the occasional lapse into self-parody, but for the most part, ‘The Darker the Shadow The Brighter the Light’ has a vitality to it that was perhaps lacking by the time he wound down The Streets the first time around.

Play Video

Tags: The Streets, Reviews, Album Reviews

The Streets Tickets

Rock City (Buy)

O2 Victoria Warehouse (Buy)

O2 Academy Sheffield (Buy)

O2 Academy Glasgow (Buy)

O2 City Hall (Buy)

O2 Academy Leeds (Buy)

Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall (Buy)

O2 Academy Birmingham (Buy)

The Nick Rayns LCR (Buy)

O2 Academy Bournemouth (Buy)

Alexandra Palace (Buy)

Latest News

Killer Mike shares emotional live version of ‘Motherless’

Killer Mike shares emotional live version of Motherless

The Vaccines drop surprise new song, ‘Sometimes, I Swear’

The Vaccines drop surprise new song, Sometimes, I Swear

Marika Hackman announces fourth studio album ‘Big Sigh’

Marika Hackman announces fourth studio album Big Sigh

Bombay Bicycle Club reveal Chaka Khan collab with new track ‘Tekken 2’

Bombay Bicycle Club reveal Chaka Khan collab with new track Tekken 2

Lauren Mayberry unveils new single ‘Shame’

Lauren Mayberry unveils new single Shame

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY