Dua Lipa, The Breeders, and Pearl Jam capture crowds’ hearts at a sun-drenched NOS Alive 2024

And what a show it is. Having taken her Glasto-headlining setup on the road, Dua Lipa steps out to the iconic spoken word intro of Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’, the anticipation in the crowd palpable, before the pulsing beats of opener ‘Training Season’ take hold. Dressed like a ‘70s Bond girl and armed with a catalogue of Balearic bangers that here are in their spiritual home of the Med, she barely pauses for breath over the next 90 minutes, her high-octane choreography firmly putting to bed any lingering internet aspersions over her dancing efforts. 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ big hitters - ‘Levitating’, ‘Hallucinate’, ‘Break My Heart’ - are the obvious highlights; given that most people will have first heard their disco grooves amidst pandemic-induced social isolation, their crowd-pleasing calls to dance take on a new, special shimmer when rendered live before so many people.

Indeed, when the house lights go up to illuminate the size of the crowd, Dua’s polished, pouty exterior gives way to a genuinely thrilled grin; as she reminds us with a cracking rendition of early career cut ‘Be The One’, she’s been working towards this top level of billing since the start - just as well, then, that it finds her at the top of her game. She’s wise to what a set like this should contain, too, giving the audience a sprinkling of debut-era cuts and countless career-spanning fan favourites, but nevertheless keeping focus firmly on the Dua of 2024 via visuals that echo the aesthetics of this year’s ‘Radical Optimism’ campaign (admittedly, the video montage and light show that accompany her ‘Dance The Night’ interlude do more to nod to the album’s ostensible ‘90s rave influences that the music ever did, but no matter). As the set ends with the frankly triumphant triple threat of ‘Physical’, ‘Don’t Start Now’, and ‘Houdini’ (all topped off with bursts of rainbow confetti and a fireworks display), there’s no doubting that the pop star has more than proved herself as headliner material, both on home soil and further afield.