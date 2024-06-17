Live Review
DITZ, Gallus, and Cosmorat bring the energy to SON Estrella Galicia’s latest micro-festival
14th June 2024
The three bands took to the stage of Two Palms for the second night of the ‘Soundhood Hackney’ double header.
Having hosted a number of live events in London and, more recently, Brighton, last week SON Estrella Galicia returned with their first ever multiple-night affair. Dubbed ‘Soundhood Hackney’, the self-styled micro-festival took place over two days and two venues, returning to Paper Dress Vintage on Thursday 13th June before Hackney’s Two Palms hosted Friday’s installment, where we were in for a night of raucous rabble rousing and unrestrained energy.
There might be barely enough room for ringleader Taylor Pollock to swing her pigtails among the sheer amount of gear stashed on the already very cosy stage, but that doesn’t stop Cosmorat from getting the party started. Among showcasing tracks from March’s ‘Evil Adjacent’ EP – standouts being peppy pop closer ‘Backseat Baby’ and a soaring ‘Something in the Rain’ that would be right at home in Hackney Empire’s main room next door – there’s room for a couple of new numbers, the first of which features a gloriously sludgy riff.
Next to take to the stage, Gallus are riled up. With three of the band wearing Scotland shirts, it’s hard to tell whether this energy is down to the Glaswegians’ stage time clashing with the national team’s Euro 2024 debut match, or the unfortunate score itself; the band’s already fiery set steps up a further punk notch when frontman Barry Dolan spots a mobile phone notification alerting him to the then-4-0 scoreline. Theirs is a set of two halves: channelling frenetic ‘70s pub rock in the first (think London rabble-rousers Chubby and the Gang, or Aussie noiseniks Amyl and the Sniffers); then, save for a nod to Adele’s ‘Hello’ performed on the venue’s bar itself, a second that leans more towards dance-punk, albeit still with pints flying and a brief crowdsurf.
Headliners DITZ, meanwhile, clearly prefer to be the calm within the storm of their own creation. There’s a steadiness to vocalist Cal Francis’ presence, as if nonchalantly flicking a lit match backward into a crowd doused in petrol. They’re barely on the stage itself: instead, they meander around the mosh fuelled by the band’s clanging, menacing post-punk; venture upstairs to perform from the upper balcony; and take an anxious cameraman’s GoPro for a trip into one unsuspecting gig-goer’s (thankfully mostly empty) pint glass. The band behind pummel almost methodically, drummer Sam Evans’ under-the-weather status only made obvious by reference to the bucket at his side and note of a set change: “But we gave you some new songs, so…” offers Cal in exchange. As the last feedback rings out across the room, there’s barely time for the last spilled pint to be mopped up before the lights change, the disco ball lights up, and the evening’s DJ sets kick off in earnest.
Read More
Cosmorat, Gia Ford and more to play SON Estrella Galicia’s ‘Soundhood Hackney’ two day festival
The June knees-up follows a series of events in London and Brighton.
30th May 2024, 12:05pm
Cosmorat: “Even if something really bad is going on, it’s still okay to go out with your friends and forget it”
The genre-hopping transatlantic trio, gooping their way to the top of this year’s must-see new live acts.
15th March 2024, 4:00pm
Cosmorat - Evil Adjacent
4 Stars
As story so far, or hint of where they’re headed next, ‘Evil Adjacent’ shows an act worth getting very excited for.
13th March 2024, 8:00am
Get To Know… Cosmorat
The US-born, London-based outfit revitalising guitar pop, one multi-faceted track at a time.
1st February 2024, 4:00pm
Popular right now
5 Stars
Kneecap — Fine Art
4-5 Stars
Walt Disco — The Warping
3 Stars
Florrie — The Lost Ones
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.