DITZ, Gallus, and Cosmorat bring the energy to SON Estrella Galicia’s latest micro-festival

Headliners DITZ, meanwhile, clearly prefer to be the calm within the storm of their own creation. There’s a steadiness to vocalist Cal Francis’ presence, as if nonchalantly flicking a lit match backward into a crowd doused in petrol. They’re barely on the stage itself: instead, they meander around the mosh fuelled by the band’s clanging, menacing post-punk; venture upstairs to perform from the upper balcony; and take an anxious cameraman’s GoPro for a trip into one unsuspecting gig-goer’s (thankfully mostly empty) pint glass. The band behind pummel almost methodically, drummer Sam Evans’ under-the-weather status only made obvious by reference to the bucket at his side and note of a set change: “But we gave you some new songs, so…” offers Cal in exchange. As the last feedback rings out across the room, there’s barely time for the last spilled pint to be mopped up before the lights change, the disco ball lights up, and the evening’s DJ sets kick off in earnest.