Romy shares new single ‘Always Forever’, with Charlotte Wells-directed video

Ahead of her appearance at Primavera Sound this weekend, Romy has offered up her newest single, ‘Always Forever’.

The first new material Romy has shared since the release of her solo debut ‘Mid Air’ last year, the single doubles a riff on the iconic Donna Lewis track ‘I Love You Always Forever’, and was made alongside Fred again.., who also co-produced her album.

Alongside the new track, The xx vocalist has shared a mesmerising video, as directed by Charlotte Wells (who you may recognise as the director of 2022’s Paul Mescal-starring film Aftersun). The clip - which was created with support from Gucci - also marks Wells’ first foray in making music videos. Check it out below.

‘Always Forever’ lands ahead of Romy’s upcoming live run, which boasts a handful of festival performances and headline shows. Check out her upcoming schedule underneath the video player, and revisit our review of ‘Mid Air’ here.