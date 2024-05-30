News
Romy shares new single ‘Always Forever’, with Charlotte Wells-directed video
The track doubles as her first new material since the release of last year’s ‘Mid Air’.
Ahead of her appearance at Primavera Sound this weekend, Romy has offered up her newest single, ‘Always Forever’.
The first new material Romy has shared since the release of her solo debut ‘Mid Air’ last year, the single doubles a riff on the iconic Donna Lewis track ‘I Love You Always Forever’, and was made alongside Fred again.., who also co-produced her album.
Alongside the new track, The xx vocalist has shared a mesmerising video, as directed by Charlotte Wells (who you may recognise as the director of 2022’s Paul Mescal-starring film Aftersun). The clip - which was created with support from Gucci - also marks Wells’ first foray in making music videos. Check it out below.
‘Always Forever’ lands ahead of Romy’s upcoming live run, which boasts a handful of festival performances and headline shows. Check out her upcoming schedule underneath the video player, and revisit our review of ‘Mid Air’ here.
JUNE 2024
01 Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Sound
21-23 Annamo, Ireland, Beyond The Pale
26-30 Pilton, UK, Glastonbury Festival
JULY 2024
04 Turku, Finland, Ruisrock
05 Roskilde, Denmark, Roskilde Festival
06 Turku, Finland, Ruisrock
11-13 Ferropolis, Germany, Melt Festival
31 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club* (SOLD OUT)
AUGUST 2024
02 Montreal, QC, Osheaga Festival
03 Chicago, IL, Lollapalooza
06 Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)
07 Seattle, WA, The Showbox *
08 Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)
09-11 San Francisco, CA, Outside Lands Festival
16 Kiewit, Belgium, Pukklepop
16-18 Biddinghuizen, NL, Lowlands Festival
24 London, UK, Field Day
31 Bristol, UK, Forwards
SEPTEMBER 2024
13 September Ibiza, ES, Ushuaia
OCTOBER 2024
31 Turin, Italy, C2C
* Club Mid Air headline show
Read More
Romy collaborates with Maisie Williams for new ‘She’s On My Mind’ video
It's the closing track on her acclaimed debut solo album, 'Mid Air'.
12th December 2023, 11:15am
DIY’s Albums of the Year 2023
It's safe to say that it's been a stellar twelve months on the musical front, but what have DIY's writers had on repeat?
7th December 2023, 6:00pm
Romy: Maxximum Exxposure
Having spent almost two decades at the helm of understated titans The xx, Romy is stepping out of her comfort zone and onto the dancefloor for her solo debut.
13th September 2023, 4:00pm
Romy - Mid Air
4-5 Stars
It embodies the turn of the century’s careless hedonism.
6th September 2023, 7:59am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
DIIV — Frog in Boiling Water
With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!