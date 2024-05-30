News

Romy shares new single ‘Always Forever’, with Charlotte Wells-directed video

The track doubles as her first new material since the release of last year’s ‘Mid Air’.

30th May 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Ahead of her appearance at Primavera Sound this weekend, Romy has offered up her newest single, ‘Always Forever’.

The first new material Romy has shared since the release of her solo debut ‘Mid Air’ last year, the single doubles a riff on the iconic Donna Lewis track ‘I Love You Always Forever’, and was made alongside Fred again.., who also co-produced her album.

Alongside the new track, The xx vocalist has shared a mesmerising video, as directed by Charlotte Wells (who you may recognise as the director of 2022’s Paul Mescal-starring film Aftersun). The clip - which was created with support from Gucci - also marks Wells’ first foray in making music videos. Check it out below.

‘Always Forever’ lands ahead of Romy’s upcoming live run, which boasts a handful of festival performances and headline shows. Check out her upcoming schedule underneath the video player, and revisit our review of ‘Mid Air’ here.

JUNE 2024
01 Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Sound
21-23 Annamo, Ireland, Beyond The Pale                       
26-30 Pilton, UK, Glastonbury Festival

JULY 2024
04 Turku, Finland, Ruisrock
05 Roskilde, Denmark, Roskilde Festival
06 Turku, Finland, Ruisrock
11-13 Ferropolis, Germany, Melt Festival
31 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club* (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2024
02 Montreal, QC, Osheaga Festival
03 Chicago, IL, Lollapalooza
06 Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)
07 Seattle, WA, The Showbox *
08 Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)
09-11 San Francisco, CA, Outside Lands Festival
16 Kiewit, Belgium, Pukklepop
16-18 Biddinghuizen, NL, Lowlands Festival
24 London, UK, Field Day
31 Bristol, UK, Forwards

SEPTEMBER 2024
13 September    Ibiza, ES, Ushuaia

OCTOBER 2024 
31 Turin, Italy, C2C

* Club Mid Air headline show 

Get tickets to watch Romy live now.

