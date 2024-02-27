Festivals
Kaytranada confirmed as next All Points East headliner
He’ll be joined in August by Victoria Monét, Thundercat, Lancey Foux and more.
The boundary-pushing Kaytranada is the latest headliner to be announced for Victoria Park’s All Points East Festival, joining the likes of Loyle Carner, LCD Soundsystem, and The Postal Service / Death Cab For Cutie (who are all set to play on other days across August).
Taking to the stage on Friday 16th August, the DJ and producer will be joined by a stacked lineup of supports, including Grammy winner Victoria Monét (for what will be her only UK show of the year!); star collaborator Thundercat; East London’s own Lancey Foux; Tkay Maidza; Channel Tres; Amaarae; Jyoty and more.
Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 1st March; check out the official lineup poster below.
