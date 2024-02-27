Festivals

Kaytranada confirmed as next All Points East headliner

He’ll be joined in August by Victoria Monét, Thundercat, Lancey Foux and more.

27th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

KAYTRANADA, Thundercat, All Points East, News, Festivals

The boundary-pushing Kaytranada is the latest headliner to be announced for Victoria Park’s All Points East Festival, joining the likes of Loyle Carner, LCD Soundsystem, and The Postal Service / Death Cab For Cutie (who are all set to play on other days across August).

Taking to the stage on Friday 16th August, the DJ and producer will be joined by a stacked lineup of supports, including Grammy winner Victoria Monét (for what will be her only UK show of the year!); star collaborator Thundercat; East London’s own Lancey Foux; Tkay Maidza; Channel Tres; Amaarae; Jyoty and more.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 1st March; check out the official lineup poster below.

All Points East Festival announces Kaytranada as new headliner

Tags: KAYTRANADA, Thundercat, All Points East, News, Festivals

Latest News

Sega Bodega unveils atmospheric video for new single ‘Set Me Free, I’m An Animal’

Sega Bodega unveils atmospheric video for new single Set Me Free, I’m An Animal’

HighSchool announce sophomore EP ‘Accelerator’

HighSchool announce sophomore EP Accelerator’

Panic Shack and Plantoid to play Son Estrella Galicia’s day out in Brighton

Panic Shack and Plantoid to play Son Estrella Galicias day out in Brighton

DIIV team up with Fred Durst to fake SNL performance for ‘Brown Paper Bag’ video

DIIV team up with Fred Durst to fake SNL performance for Brown Paper Bag’ video

Balming Tiger line up new shows in London and Paris

Balming Tiger line up new shows in London and Paris

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY