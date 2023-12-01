LCD Soundsystem to headline All Points East 2024

Fresh from confirming the event’s first headliner Loyle Carner last week, All Points East have now confirmed that the mighty LCD Soundsystem will be returning to Victoria Park to top the bill next summer.

James Murphy’s dance-punk troupe will be returning to headline on Friday 23rd August 2024, six years on from their last appearance at the East London fest; their return to the capital follows last year’s incredible six-day residency at London’s Brixton Academy.

That’s not all: the group will be joined by a stellar list of supporting acts including legendary scuzz-rockers Pixies and the elusive Jai Paul, alongside Jockstrap, Floating Points, Vagabon, Nation of Language, Sofia Kourtesis (Live) and Eyedress, with many more acts still to be announced.

More headliners and the full line-ups for All Points East’s programme are set to be revealed soon, but in the meantime, tickets for LCD’s day go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 6th December.

Check out the poster below.

