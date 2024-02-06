News

Big Special announce debut album ‘Postindustrial Hometown Blues

The Black Country duo have also shared a video for their new single ‘DUST OFF / START AGAIN’.

Photo: Isaac Watson

6th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

BIG SPECIAL, News, Listen, , Watch

Following on from their whirlwind 2023, DIY Class of 2024 members BIG SPECIAL have confirmed plans to release their debut album, ‘POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES’, on 10th May via So Recordings.

The LP will see the pair merge the personal with the political, using their Black Country roots as a lens through which to explore social disjunction and hope against the odds. Speaking about the inspirations behind the work, lead vocalist Joe Hicklin has said: “’POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES’ is an album about depression. It’s about the different shapes it takes; personal, social, generational… and it’s about coming face to face with those ghosts and what we do or how we feel when that happens.

“The album offers no answers, it is just an honest expression of a working-class experience in modern England through the eyes of ill mental health, a pursuit of art and political disenchantment; a story of rumination, realisation and reaction. ‘POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES’ is about learning that we are connected by our common struggles and though dark and rageful, the album holds a quiet sentiment of love and hope. It’s about laughing at the face of the void, recognising its oppressive weight, holding hands and moving forward.”

The album announcement follows a string of singles (including ‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’ and ‘TREES’), and has now been heralded with the release of another - ‘DUST OFF / START AGAIN’, which serves as a rageful rally against the British class system. Watch its video here:

Play Video

What’s more, the band are gearing up for an extensive run of UK and EU tour dates this Spring, starting with their stint co-headlining DIY’s Now & Next April tour. You can get tickets for the Now & Next dates here, and check out Big Special’s full live schedule below.

APRIL 2024
03 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (DIY Now & Next tour)
04 Oxford, Bullingdon (DIY Now & Next tour)
05 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studio (DIY Now & Next tour)
06 Brighton, Green Door Store (DIY Now & Next tour)
07 Southampton, Joiners (DIY Now & Next tour)
12 Manchester, New Century Hall (supp. Antony Szmierek)
13 London, Lafayette (supp. Antony Szmierek)

MAY 2024
07 Liverpool, District,
08 Leeds, The Key Club
09 Birmingham, XOYO
10 Glasgow, King Tuts
12 Bristol, Strange Brew
16 London, Jazz Café
17 Brighton, Horatio’s (The Great Escape 2024)
18 Manchester, Deaf Institute
20 Limerick, Kasbah Club
21 Dublin, Workman’s Cellar
22 Belfast, Ulster Sports Bar
24 The Hague, Zwarte Ruiter (Sniester Festival)
26 Derbyshire, Bearded Theory Festival
27 Amsterdam, Paradiso Upstairs
28 Eindhoven, Effenaar
30 Paris, Block Party Festival
31 Hulst, Vestrock

JUNE 2024
01 Hellendoorn, Dauwpop Festival

JULY 2024
26 Benidorm, Low Festival
28 Suffolk, Latitude Festival

AUGUST 2024
23 Reading, Reading Festival
24 Leeds, Leeds Festival

Get tickets to watch BIG SPECIAL live now.

Tags: BIG SPECIAL, News, Listen, , Watch

BIG SPECIAL Tickets

Jazz Cafe, Camden, London

Latest News

Home Counties trash clubbing on ‘Uptight’

Home Counties trash clubbing on Uptight

Glaive to release fourth EP ‘a bit of a mad one’ this month

Glaive to release fourth EP a bit of a mad one’ this month

Taylor Swift confirms tracklist for new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift confirms tracklist for new album The Tortured Poets Department

Mae Stephens shares new video for latest single ‘ADHD’

Mae Stephens shares new video for latest single ADHD’

Pond schedule huge run of international tour dates

Pond schedule huge run of international tour dates

Vinyl at Rough Trade

Bruno Mars - Doo Wops And Hooligans artwork

Bruno Mars - Doo Wops And Hooligans yellow Vinyl LP - £31.99

RT Pixel
Devendra Banhart - Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon - Limited Version artwork

Devendra Banhart - Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon - Limited Version Vinyl LP - £22.99

RT Pixel
Lorde - Pure Heroine artwork

Lorde - Pure Heroine black Vinyl LP - £34.99

RT Pixel
Cavetown - 16/04/2016 artwork

Cavetown - 16/04/2016 red Vinyl LP - £24.99

RT Pixel
Neil Young - The Times artwork

Neil Young - The Times black Vinyl LP - £22.99

RT Pixel

Read More

Interview

Big Special on their early singles and touring with Sleaford Mods for DIY’s Class of 2024

Class of 2024: Big Special

Weaving vulnerable tales of everyday life into their vital brand of soulful but fiery punk, meet the Midlands duo that are living up to their name.

12th December 2023, 2:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY