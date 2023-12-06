Big Special drop brooding latest track ‘Trees

Capping off what’s been quite the year for the duo, Big Special have today shared their final new track of 2023, ‘TREES’. It follows on from a string of acclaimed singles - including ‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’, which the band launched with an intimate gig in an East London greasy spoon - as well as a stint supporting Sleaford Mods on their recent UK tour.

“‘TREES’ is about ritual”, vocalist Joe Hicklin has said of the new track. “The song is about routines and objects we start to depend on to cope with our life and times, and the journeys we take to fulfill that dependence. It’s about how life catches up with you whilst trying to balance those cycles of responsibility and self-gratification. But I think it’s about not feeling guilty about what makes us human; life’s hard, there’s no peace and we all need a slice of cake here and there.”

You can listen to ‘TREES’ and check out its accompanying video below.