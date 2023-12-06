News
Big Special drop brooding latest track ‘Trees’
They’ve also unveiled a series of 2024 headline dates as part of DIY’s Now & Next tour.
Capping off what’s been quite the year for the duo, Big Special have today shared their final new track of 2023, ‘TREES’. It follows on from a string of acclaimed singles - including ‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’, which the band launched with an intimate gig in an East London greasy spoon - as well as a stint supporting Sleaford Mods on their recent UK tour.
“‘TREES’ is about ritual”, vocalist Joe Hicklin has said of the new track. “The song is about routines and objects we start to depend on to cope with our life and times, and the journeys we take to fulfill that dependence. It’s about how life catches up with you whilst trying to balance those cycles of responsibility and self-gratification. But I think it’s about not feeling guilty about what makes us human; life’s hard, there’s no peace and we all need a slice of cake here and there.”
You can listen to ‘TREES’ and check out its accompanying video below.
And in case you missed it, Big Special also have a fresh series of live dates coming up in 2024: they’re joining DIY’s Now & Next tour as co-headliners, which will take them around five UK cities next Spring. Grab tickets here, and check out the band’s upcoming live schedule below.
DECEMBER 2023
11 Bristol, The Louisiana (sold out)
12 Nottingham, The Bodega
13 Leeds, Oporto (sold out)
14 London, The Lexington (sold out)
15 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds 2 (sold out)
16 Manchester, Yes Basement (sold out)
DIY’s Now & Next UK tour - APRIL 2024
03 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
04 Oxford, Bullingdon
05 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studio
06 Brighton, Green Door Store
07 Southampton, Joiners
MAY 2024
16 London, The Jazz Cafe
