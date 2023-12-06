News

Big Special drop brooding latest track ‘Trees

They’ve also unveiled a series of 2024 headline dates as part of DIY’s Now & Next tour.

Photo: Isaac Watson

6th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Big Special, News, Listen

Capping off what’s been quite the year for the duo, Big Special have today shared their final new track of 2023, ‘TREES’. It follows on from a string of acclaimed singles - including ‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’, which the band launched with an intimate gig in an East London greasy spoon - as well as a stint supporting Sleaford Mods on their recent UK tour.

“‘TREES’ is about ritual”, vocalist Joe Hicklin has said of the new track. “The song is about routines and objects we start to depend on to cope with our life and times, and the journeys we take to fulfill that dependence. It’s about how life catches up with you whilst trying to balance those cycles of responsibility and self-gratification. But I think it’s about not feeling guilty about what makes us human; life’s hard, there’s no peace and we all need a slice of cake here and there.”

You can listen to ‘TREES’ and check out its accompanying video below.

Play Video

And in case you missed it, Big Special also have a fresh series of live dates coming up in 2024: they’re joining DIY’s Now & Next tour as co-headliners, which will take them around five UK cities next Spring. Grab tickets here, and check out the band’s upcoming live schedule below.

DECEMBER 2023
11 Bristol, The Louisiana (sold out)
12 Nottingham, The Bodega
13 Leeds, Oporto (sold out)
14 London, The Lexington (sold out)
15 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds 2 (sold out)
16 Manchester, Yes Basement (sold out)

DIY’s Now & Next UK tour - APRIL 2024
03 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
04 Oxford, Bullingdon
05 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studio
06 Brighton, Green Door Store
07 Southampton, Joiners

MAY 2024
16 London, The Jazz Cafe

Get tickets to watch Big Special live now.

Tags: Big Special, News, Listen

Big Special Tickets

The Bodega, Nottingham

Oporto, Leeds

YES (The Basement), Manchester

Latest News

IDLES feel the love on new track ‘Grace’

IDLES feel the love on new track Grace

Wild Fields announce inaugural 2024 lineup

Wild Fields announce inaugural 2024 lineup

Bloc Party announce biggest show to date at London’s Crystal Palace Park

Bloc Party announce biggest show to date at London’s Crystal Palace Park

Electric Castle unveils Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack and Bring Me The Horizon for 2024 lineup

Electric Castle unveils Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack and Bring Me The Horizon for 2024 lineup

The Libertines share narrative-driven new single ‘Night of the Hunter’

The Libertines share narrative-driven new single Night of the Hunter

Recommended

Hayley Williams - Flowers For Vases / Descansos artwork

Hayley Williams - Flowers For Vases / Descansos clear Vinyl LP - £22.99

Lianne La Havas - Blood artwork

Lianne La Havas - Blood Vinyl LP - £27.99

Brian Eno - Luminous artwork

Brian Eno - Luminous yellow Vinyl LP - £29.99

Glass Animals - Zaba artwork

Glass Animals - Zaba black Vinyl LP - £36.99

LIFE - A Picture of Good Health artwork

LIFE - A Picture of Good Health orange Vinyl LP - £19.99

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY