Blondshell announces deluxe edition of debut album

To mark the news, she’s also shared a new single entitled ‘Street Rat’.

Photo: Muriel Knudson

7th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of her critically acclaimed, self-titled debut LP, Blondshell - aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) - has today shared news of a special deluxe edition, which will arrive on 6th October via Partisan Records. It’ll feature reworked versions of ‘Kiss City’ and ‘Tarmac’; the previously released standalone single ‘Cartoon Earthquake’; and new songs ‘It Wasn’t Love’ and ‘Street Rat’ - the last of which is out today.

Of ‘Street Rat’, Blondshell has said: “I wrote [it] the day we finished tracking the album so it really feels like part of the same era to me. If I had written it one day earlier it would’ve been on the album. It’s a song about all of the mental gymnastics behind wanting to give up a bad habit, but not being able to despite knowing you should.”

Watch the video for ‘Street Rat’ below:

The full tracklist of ‘Blondshell (Deluxe Edition)’ is:

1. Veronica Mars
2. Kiss City
3. Olympus
4. Salad
5. Sepsis
6. Sober Together
7. Joiner
8. Tarmac
9. Dangerous
10. It Wasn’t Love
11. Street Rat
12. Cartoon Earthquake
13. Kiss City (home demo)
14. Tarmac 2

