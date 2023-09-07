Blondshell announces deluxe edition of debut album

Following the release of her critically acclaimed, self-titled debut LP, Blondshell - aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) - has today shared news of a special deluxe edition, which will arrive on 6th October via Partisan Records. It’ll feature reworked versions of ‘Kiss City’ and ‘Tarmac’; the previously released standalone single ‘Cartoon Earthquake’; and new songs ‘It Wasn’t Love’ and ‘Street Rat’ - the last of which is out today.

Of ‘Street Rat’, Blondshell has said: “I wrote [it] the day we finished tracking the album so it really feels like part of the same era to me. If I had written it one day earlier it would’ve been on the album. It’s a song about all of the mental gymnastics behind wanting to give up a bad habit, but not being able to despite knowing you should.”

Watch the video for ‘Street Rat’ below: