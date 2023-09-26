Boygenius announce surprise EP ‘the rest

Following the release of their acclaimed debut album ‘the record’, supergroup trio boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus) have today shared details of a new EP entitled ‘the rest’. It’s slated for release on 13th October via Interscope/Polydor Records, and will act as an expansion of ‘the record’.

Boygenius have also this week embarked on the next leg of their international tour - following their rapturously received headline show at London’s Gunnersbury Park - and will visit Boston, New Haven, Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles over the next couple of months.

Watch the video for album track ‘Cool About It’ below.