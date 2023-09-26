Boygenius announce surprise EP ‘the rest

News

26th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of their acclaimed debut album ‘the record’, supergroup trio boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus) have today shared details of a new EP entitled ‘the rest’. It’s slated for release on 13th October via Interscope/Polydor Records, and will act as an expansion of ‘the record’.

Boygenius have also this week embarked on the next leg of their international tour - following their rapturously received headline show at London’s Gunnersbury Park - and will visit Boston, New Haven, Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles over the next couple of months.

Watch the video for album track ‘Cool About It’ below.

