The Last Dinner Party announce debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy

It has, without a doubt, been the year of The Last Dinner Party. From releasing their hugely hyped debut single ‘Nothing Matters’, to its fantastically theatrical follow-ups ‘Sinner’ and ‘My Lady Of Mercy’, to selling out London’s iconic Roundhouse within a matter of weeks: they’ve taken both streaming services and the live circuit by storm.

Now, the DIY Class of 2023 alumni have unveiled details of their much-anticipated debut album: to be entitled ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, it’s due to arrive on 2nd February 2024 via Island Records, and will feature all of the band’s single’s thus far.

“‘Ecstasy’ is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together”, TLDP have shared. “This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life. It is our greatest honour and pride to present this offering to the world, it is everything we are.”

