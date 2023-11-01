News

The Last Dinner Party announce debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy

The buzzy London five-piece have also shared a new single, ‘On Your Side’.

1st November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

It has, without a doubt, been the year of The Last Dinner Party. From releasing their hugely hyped debut single ‘Nothing Matters’, to its fantastically theatrical follow-ups ‘Sinner’ and ‘My Lady Of Mercy’, to selling out London’s iconic Roundhouse within a matter of weeks: they’ve taken both streaming services and the live circuit by storm.

Now, the DIY Class of 2023 alumni have unveiled details of their much-anticipated debut album: to be entitled ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, it’s due to arrive on 2nd February 2024 via Island Records, and will feature all of the band’s single’s thus far.

“‘Ecstasy’ is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together”, TLDP have shared. “This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life. It is our greatest honour and pride to present this offering to the world, it is everything we are.”

To mark the occasion, the band have also today released a new single, ‘On Your Side’, which they have described as “a love song with its hands tied. It’s about being so devoted to someone that no matter what they do, no matter how much it hurts, how much you know you should leave, you can’t escape.

“The outro came from a wonderful improvised moment in the studio; James Ford had this synthesiser that warped and delayed and played with the fabric of whatever you put into it. So Aurora and Abigail sat in the studio after lunch and improvised some piano and vocal lines, letting the sounds build on top of each other until that final gasp. It turned into this wrenching shimmering section that sounds like the end of a poisonous relationship; dissolving, fragmenting, painful but also ultimately freeing.”

