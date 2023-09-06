CMAT unveils new single ‘Stay For Something’

Everyone’s favourite pop diva CMAT has released another track from her highly anticipated second album, ‘Crazymad, For Me’ (out on 13th October). The new song, entitled ‘Stay For Something’, follows her recent singles ‘Whatever’s Inconvenient’, ‘Have Fun!’, and ‘Where Are Your Kids Tonight?’, and arrives accompanied by a suitably cinematic, period-drama inspired video.

“It’s basically just about questioning why I stayed / suffered in a bad relationship for as long as I did”, CMAT has said of the single. “Trying to desperately find some kind of meaning in the mess and then being embarrassed when I remember the good parts. It’s not very lyrical or poetic, it’s just a lot of emotion and energy - this song, to me, sounds like going for a run at 1am with your headphones on full blast, screaming through the streets in order to get away from your problems. I hope that at least one person does that when they hear it.”

Watch the video for ‘Stay For Something’ below, and dive into our August 2023 cover interview with CMAT here.