News
CMAT unveils new single ‘Stay For Something’
Her eagerly awaited second album lands next month.
Everyone’s favourite pop diva CMAT has released another track from her highly anticipated second album, ‘Crazymad, For Me’ (out on 13th October). The new song, entitled ‘Stay For Something’, follows her recent singles ‘Whatever’s Inconvenient’, ‘Have Fun!’, and ‘Where Are Your Kids Tonight?’, and arrives accompanied by a suitably cinematic, period-drama inspired video.
“It’s basically just about questioning why I stayed / suffered in a bad relationship for as long as I did”, CMAT has said of the single. “Trying to desperately find some kind of meaning in the mess and then being embarrassed when I remember the good parts. It’s not very lyrical or poetic, it’s just a lot of emotion and energy - this song, to me, sounds like going for a run at 1am with your headphones on full blast, screaming through the streets in order to get away from your problems. I hope that at least one person does that when they hear it.”
Watch the video for ‘Stay For Something’ below, and dive into our August 2023 cover interview with CMAT here.
Following a huge summer of shows - including a breakout performance on Glastonbury’s Woodies stage - CMAT has also announced further tour dates, including an extensive UK instore run. You can grab tickets here, and check out her full list of shows below:
SEPTEMBER
29 Brooklyn, Baby’s All Right (sold out)
OCTOBER
02 Chicago, Beat Kitchen
04 Los Angeles, Ed Cid
13 London, Rough Trade East
14 Bristol, Rough Trade
14 London, Pryzm, Banquet
15 Belfast, Oh Yeah, HMV
16 Nottingham, Rough Trade
17 Liverpool, The Jacaranda Club
18 Birmingham, HMV
19 Brighton, Resident
NOVEMBER
15 Brighton, Chalk
16 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
18 Bristol, SWX
20 Sheffield, Leadmill
21 Leeds, Stylus
23 Manchester, O2 Ritz
24 Glasgow, Barrowlands Ballroom
25 Newcastle, Newcastle Uni SU
30 Dublin, Olympia (on sale 8th September)
DECEMBER
01 Dublin, Olympia (sold out)
02 Dublin, Olympia (sold out)
CMAT: Mad About The Girl
CMAT has long been a superstar in waiting. Now, with momentum tangibly building ahead of second album ‘Crazymad, For Me’, it’s time for Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson to take centre stage.
8th August 2023, 12:00pm
CMAT is the cover star of DIY’s August 2023 issue!
Our bumper summer issue also features The Hives, Paris Texas, Mae Muller, Genesis Owusu and loads more!
7th August 2023, 3:00pm
CMAT shares latest track feat. John Grant, ‘Where Are Your Kids Tonight?’
It’s the third single from her upcoming sophomore album, ‘Crazymad, For Me’.
13th July 2023, 11:28am
Queens of the Stone Age bring Glastonbury 2023 to a mighty close
CMAT, Nova Twins and Lil Nas X also provided show-stopping turns on the festival's final day.
27th June 2023, 11:00am
