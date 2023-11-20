Crawlers preview debut album with new track ‘Call It Love’

Liverpool quartet Crawlers have offered up another preview of their forthcoming debut album in the form of ‘Call It Love’.

The band’s latest single - in singer Holly Minto’s words - “romanticises the desire to love someone despite it being a toxic situation. You call a relationship love because you feel like that’s what you deserve, but that doesn’t mean that that’s what it actually is.”

The track gets taken from their forthcoming debut ‘The Mess We Seem To Make’, which is due for release on 16th February 2024 via Polydor Records, and follows on from their previous single ‘Would You Come To My Funeral’, which landed back in September. The band recorded their twelve-track full-length with producer Pete Robertson and engineer Tom Roach at Liverpool’s Coastal Studios.

“This album debut comes from us honing our craft, being vulnerable with each other, finding our sound and saying exactly what we wanted to,” Holly has said, of the band’s album, which follows on from last year’s 2022 ‘Loud Without Noise’ EP. “I think that’s a lot of what the Crawlers sound is, being honest with each other about how to get the correct emotions out - trying, failing, and pushing each other to keep playing and writing to the limits.”

Listen to ‘Call It Love’ below.