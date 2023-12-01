News

Declan McKenna drops latest track ‘Elevator Hum

He’s also unveiled the full tracklisting for forthcoming third outing ‘What Happened To The Beach?’.

Photo: Henry Pearce

1st December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

With new single ‘Elevator Hum’ - the third to be lifted from upcoming LP ‘What Happened To The Beach?’, following ‘Sympathy’ and ‘Nothing Works’ - Declan McKenna has taken something of a left turn. With groove-laden layers and lush production, ‘Elevator Hum’ hints at the sonic range of his new album, which is due to hit shelves on 9th February 2024 (via Columbia Records).

Speaking about the new track, he has said: “’Elevator Hum’ was a tune that came in the latter stages of my first trip to LA working on the album with Luca [Buccellati, producer]. He threw the chords down and the riff fell into my hands. It’s a song that felt like it captured some nostalgic essence of friendship as we built a relationship through creating music together. The freedom and playfulness of the lyrics, and the gentle but fun glide of the track, take me back to being a kid in a way.”

Remaining tickets for Declan’s Spring 2024 UK and Ireland tour are on sale now; you can watch the lyric video for ‘Elevator Hum’ and check out the new album’s full tracklisting below.

Play Video
Declan McKenna: &#8216;Zeros&#8217; to Hero

Interview

Declan McKenna: ‘Zeros’ to Hero

From a young indie troubadour unafraid to get political to a ‘70s maximalist maverick, Declan McKenna has always existed slightly to the left of his contemporaries. With his forthcoming third album, he’s shrugging off expectations and stripping things back.

‘What Happened To The Beach?’ full tracklist:
1. Wobble
2. Elevator Hum
3. I Write The News
4. Sympathy
5. Mulholland’s Dinner And Wine
6. Breath Of Light
7. Nothing Works
8. The Phantom Buzz (Kick In)
9. Honest Test
10. Mezzanine
11. It’s An Act
12. 4 More Years

13th September 2023, 6:15pm

