English Teacher confirm details of debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’
The announcement comes alongside the arrival of another new single, ‘Albert Road’.
English Teacher have been teasing the prospect of a full-length for months now - namely, with their superlative singles ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’, ‘Nearly Daffodils’, and ‘Mastermind Specialism’. Today, they’ve finally revealed more info about this anticipated debut album; entitled ‘This Could Be Texas’, it’s slated for release on 12th April via Island Records.
“I want this album to feel like you’ve gone to space and it turns out it’s almost identical to Doncaster. It’s about inbetweens, it’s about home, and it’s about Desire Paths”, vocalist, guitarist and synth player Lily Fontaine has commented.
Alongside the LP announcement, the band have also shared new single ‘Albert Road’, a crescendoing ballad that explores notions of belonging and community. “When people ask where I’m from I usually say I’m mixed race: half Yorkshire, half Lancashire”, Lily has said of the track. “It allows me to divert with comedy from the potential connotations of that question, which change wildly depending on who’s asking it. One end of Albert Road in Colne (her hometown) is cold, underfunded and uninspiring; the other is warm at night with live music. It sums up how I look back on the place I lived for 19 years.”
The video for ‘Albert Road’ - co-directed by Sarah Oglesby and English Teacher’s own Douglas Frost - echoes these themes, representing what Douglas calls ” the complex feelings of love one might have towards their hometown”. He continues: “I wanted ‘Albert Road’ to have a dream-like feel whilst keeping a firm grip on reality. That’s why we chose to film in one of our favourite pubs in Leeds, The Cardigan Arms - its classic interior was a great juxtaposition to the ethereal qualities of the video. There are also a few Easter eggs for those die hard English Teacher fans (if you’re out there please make contact). This is technically my directorial debut so sit back, shut up and be nice.”
Finally, English Teacher have also announced their biggest UK and Ireland headline tour to date, which will see them play 15 dates in May, culminating in a stop off at London’s Electric Brixton. Check out their full tour schedule:
MAY 2024
08 Brighton, Concorde 2
09 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
10 Bristol, Thekla
11 Cardiff, Clwb lfor Bach
13 Oxford, The Bullingdon
15 Sheffield, The Foundry
16 Leeds, Irish Centre
17 Edinburgh, Mash House
18 Glasgow, King Tuts
21 Belfast, Ulster Sports Club
22 Dublin, Whelans
24 Manchester, Gorilla
25 Birmingham, Castle and Falcon
28 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
29 London, Electric Brixton
