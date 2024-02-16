News

English Teacher share video for album version of ‘R&B’

Tickets for their upcoming tour of the UK are also on sale now.

Photo: Denmarc Creary

16th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Continuing to build feverish anticipation for the release of their forthcoming debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ (out on 12th April via Island), English Teacher have unveiled a new video for the LP version of their breakout track, ‘R&B’.

Speaking about the track, the band’s Lily Fontaine has commented that “when I was with him I had writer’s block and to add insult to irony, the only idea I had was for an R&B top line - the genre people always assumed I worked in. As soon as he ended it, I converted that top line into the lyrics and riff for ‘R&B’, and took it to my three best mates.”

Continuing, she quips: “Putting the effort that you could potentially put into a partner, back into yourself and your career, is cool and sexy and gets you signed to Island Records and writing press quotes in a tour van in Holland and you get to meet Jools Holland. Thanks lad.”

‘R&B’ is the latest in a string of pre-album singles from the band, including ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’, ‘Nearly Daffodils’, and ‘Mastermind Specialism’, and arrives accompanied by a new video that pays homage to the 2021 band-made original visual.

Explaining further, they have said: “This is an ode to 2021’s original ‘R&B’ video and to Douglas snogging himself. It’s an ode to self-love and an ode to not putting up with bullshit. It’s an ode to the chaos of the calm and the calm of the chaos. It’s an ode to the greatest TV show of all time - The Shivering Truth. Here’s to theatre and here’s to behind the scenes. We fight. We break up. We kiss. We make up. Once again directed by the incredibly talented Sarah Oglesby (Sodium Films), we hope you enjoy.”

Watch it here:

Play Video

Catch English Teacher on their ‘This Could Be Texas’ UK tour on the following dates:

MAY 2024
08 Brighton, Concorde 2
09 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
10 Bristol, Thekla
11 Cardiff, Clwb lfor Bach
13 Oxford, The Bullingdon
15 Sheffield, The Foundry
16 Leeds, Irish Centre
17 Edinburgh, Mash House
18 Glasgow, King Tuts
21 Belfast, Ulster Sports Club
22 Dublin, Whelans
24 Manchester, Gorilla
25 Birmingham, Castle and Falcon
28 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
29 London, Electric Brixton

Get tickets to watch English Teacher live now.

