Festivals
Everything Everything, Say She She & more join Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service at All Points East 2024
They’ll join the likes of Gossip, Phoenix and Sleater-Kinney at the Victoria Park event this August.
It’s been a big fortnight for announcements from All Points East, who have confirmed another slew of artists for this summer’s edition of the fest. Today, the likes of Everything Everything, Say She She and LANY have joined the (already brilliant) line-up for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service’s double-header on 25th August.
Acts already confirmed for the massive Victoria Park show include ’00s icons Gossip, indie-pop mainstays Phoenix, and alt-rock powerhouses Sleater-Kinney, as well as The Decemberists, Yo La Tengo, Teenage Fanclub, Wednesday, and Soft Launch. And now, the day’s bill has been completed by Gustaf, Cucamaras, Spiritual Cramp, Mehro, John-Robert, Bo Staloch, and Daily J.
If you need a reminder of what will make this particular show so special, Ben Gibbard’s outfits will be celebrating the 20th anniversaries of two of their iconic albums; DCFC’s fourth full-length ‘Transatlanticism’, and The Postal Service’s only record to date, ‘Give Up’. The show will see each group performing their respective album in full.
Tickets for their joint headline show are on sale now via the festival’s website.
Remind yourself of the full All Points East schedule - which includes headline appearances from Kaytranada, Loyle Carner, Mitski and a double-bill of Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service - below.
AUGUST 2024
16 Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Thundercat & more
17 Loyle Carner, NAS, Ezra Collective & more
18 Mitski, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain & more
23 LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Jai Paul & more
24 Field Day feat. Justice, PinkPantheress & more
25 Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service, Phoenix, Gossip & more
