Festivals

Everything Everything, Say She She & more join Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

They’ll join the likes of Gossip, Phoenix and Sleater-Kinney at the Victoria Park event this August.

31st May 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Death Cab for Cutie, Everything Everything, Say She She, All Points East, News, Festivals

It’s been a big fortnight for announcements from All Points East, who have confirmed another slew of artists for this summer’s edition of the fest. Today, the likes of Everything Everything, Say She She and LANY have joined the (already brilliant) line-up for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service’s double-header on 25th August. 

Acts already confirmed for the massive Victoria Park show include ’00s icons Gossip, indie-pop mainstays Phoenix, and alt-rock powerhouses Sleater-Kinney, as well as The Decemberists, Yo La Tengo, Teenage Fanclub, Wednesday, and Soft Launch. And now, the day’s bill has been completed by Gustaf, Cucamaras, Spiritual Cramp, Mehro, John-Robert, Bo Staloch, and Daily J. 

If you need a reminder of what will make this particular show so special, Ben Gibbard’s outfits will be celebrating the 20th anniversaries of two of their iconic albums; DCFC’s fourth full-length ‘Transatlanticism’, and The Postal Service’s only record to date, ‘Give Up’. The show will see each group performing their respective album in full. 

Tickets for their joint headline show are on sale now via the festival’s website.

Remind yourself of the full All Points East schedule - which includes headline appearances from Kaytranada, Loyle Carner, Mitski and a double-bill of Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service - below.

AUGUST 2024
16 Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Thundercat & more
17 Loyle Carner, NAS, Ezra Collective & more
18 Mitski, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain & more
23 LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Jai Paul & more
24 Field Day feat. Justice, PinkPantheress & more
25 Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service, Phoenix, Gossip & more

Get tickets to watch Death Cab for Cutie live now.

Tags: Death Cab for Cutie, Everything Everything, Say She She, All Points East, News, Festivals

Latest News

Romy shares new single ‘Always Forever’, with Charlotte Wells-directed video

Romy shares new single Always Forever’, with Charlotte Wells-directed video

Arlo Parks, Marika Hackman, KOKOKO! and more to play Transgressive 20th anniversary events

Arlo Parks, Marika Hackman, KOKOKO! and more to play Transgressive 20th anniversary events

Cosmorat, Gia Ford and more to play SON Estrella Galicia’s ‘Soundhood Hackney’ two day festival

Cosmorat, Gia Ford and more to play SON Estrella Galicias Soundhood Hackney’ two day festival

Orlando Weeks releases new single ‘Good To See You’

Orlando Weeks releases new single Good To See You’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share second album preview ‘Frogs’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share second album preview Frogs’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

Everything Everything on AI, experimentation, and their seventh album ‘Mountainhead’

Everything Everything: Human/Kind

Over the course of six albums, Everything Everything have confirmed their position as art-rock’s premier futurists. However for their seventh trick, ‘Mountainhead’ sees the band retreating from the technological precipice and seeking (relative) simplicity.

7th March 2024, 4:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

2024 Festival Guide

Here comes the summer...

2024 Festival Guide

Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY