flowerovlove unveils latest track ‘Next Best Exit’

Photo: Finn Waring

8th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

With a foot-tapping drumline and shimmering guitars, ‘Next Best Exit’ is the most recent single from rising star flowerovlove, and her third release of 2023 (alongside ‘Coffee Shop’ and ‘Love You’). Speaking about the track, she has said “[it’s] a song based on the themes of toxic people, negative energy surrounding you, and you being in desperate need to find an exit out of the nearest door, fire escape, air vent etc!! Doing anything to escape and just be around the energy you deserve.”

This year’s string of singles follow on from floweroflove’s 2022 EP ‘A Mosh Pit In The Clouds’, and hint at a seamless evolution towards a more indie-rock influenced sound. Having spent the summer playing festivals around Europe - from Primavera to Boardmasters - floweroflove is stateside for the foreseeable future and will perform in New York and LA in November.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Next Best Exit’ below.

