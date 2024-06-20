Fontaines DC unveil second album preview ‘Favourite’

Indie-rock titans Fontaines DC have released a new single, ‘Favourite’, as well as a touching video to accompany the track.

It follows on from the release of their huge April effort ‘Starburster’ - which kicked off the rollout of upcoming fourth album ‘Romance’ in statement-making style - and showcases a more tender side to Fontaines’ new material. The track has also arrived accompanied by a personal, self-directed new music video, which splices together home footage of the band’s formative years with shots of their current selves.

Explaining more about the video, the band’s Conor Deegan has said that it’s “a reminiscing of the past; of each other’s childhoods we didn’t know. To see people we know on an intimate level as adults in the tender ages of childhood, we explore where we came from, and who on some level, still are. I see a lot of familiar faces being pulled, and the antics these lads are undertaking in their videos are so disarming and vulnerable to see. I am at times reminded of boyish mannerisms that they’ve grown out of in the time I’ve known them - and some that they haven’t. I feel their souls there.

“I would like this video to serve as a way of honouring our friendships, and moving from that, the relationships we hold dear. Our mothers, fathers, siblings, aunties and uncles, grandmothers and grandfathers. Those who we still have, and those we have sadly lost. We haven’t lost that connection to each other, and are not afraid to come of age again, holding on to romance in a sometimes trying world.”

Check it out here: