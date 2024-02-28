Fred again.. drops Lil Yachty and Overmono collab ‘stayinit’

Having been catapulted straight into the heart of the public consciousness with the release of 2022’s ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)’, Fred again.. is back today with new single ‘stayinit’, featuring the Grammy nominated rapper Lil Yachty and fellow dance music stalwarts Overmono.

It follows recent cuts ‘leavemealone’, ‘ten’, and Obongjayar collaboration ‘adore u’, and has arrived accompanied by a video which, in Fred’s words, “captures the moment [that] yachty hears this song on a proper system for the first time!”



You can check out the visualiser for ‘stayinit’ - filmed at the start of this month in New York’s Knockdown Center - below, and catch Fred live this summer headlining the Reading & Leeds main stages.