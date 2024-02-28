News
Fred again.. drops Lil Yachty and Overmono collab ‘stayinit’
It’s landed alongside a new visualiser filmed in NYC’s Knockdown Center.
Having been catapulted straight into the heart of the public consciousness with the release of 2022’s ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)’, Fred again.. is back today with new single ‘stayinit’, featuring the Grammy nominated rapper Lil Yachty and fellow dance music stalwarts Overmono.
It follows recent cuts ‘leavemealone’, ‘ten’, and Obongjayar collaboration ‘adore u’, and has arrived accompanied by a video which, in Fred’s words, “captures the moment [that] yachty hears this song on a proper system for the first time!”
You can check out the visualiser for ‘stayinit’ - filmed at the start of this month in New York’s Knockdown Center - below, and catch Fred live this summer headlining the Reading & Leeds main stages.
Vinyl at Rough Trade
Belle and Sebastian - The Boy With The Arab Strap (25th Anniversary Pale Blue Artwork Edition) blue Vinyl LP - £27.99
Read More
Flow Festival Helsinki confirms Raye, IDLES, Alvvays and more for 2024 edition
They'll join the likes of Pulp, Fred again.., The Smile and Jessie Ware in Finland this August.
7th February 2024, 12:11pm
Reading & Leeds welcome Fontaines DC, beabadoobee, Bleachers and more to 2024 lineup
Over fifty names are set to join R&L's six headline acts this August bank hols.
1st February 2024, 6:35pm
Sam Smith, Stormzy, Fontaines DC and more to play Sziget Festival 2024
The Island of Freedom have shared the first 35 names confirmed for next year's knees up in Hungary.
12th December 2023, 11:31am
Flow Festival will celebrate 20th anniversary with Pulp, Fred Again.., PJ Harvey and more
Founded in 2004, the Helsinki weekender takes place on the site of an old power plant.
22nd November 2023, 11:43am
Popular right now
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.