News
Future Islands offer up new track ‘Deep In The Night’
The Baltimore band have shared their newest single ahead of a slew of UK and European shows.
Ahead of their upcoming visit to the UK and Europe later this month, Future Islands have returned with a brand new track.
The band — who are gearing up to make twelve live appearances over the coming weeks — have now shared ‘Deep In The Night’, their first new material since their 2020 album ‘As Long As You Are’ and its follow-up single ‘Peach’, which landed mid-way through 2021.
The band have also shared a video for track, as directed by Albert Birney. Check it out below, and remind yourself of their upcoming tour dates below.
AUGUST
24 National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Dublin, IRE
25 Connect Festival, Edinburgh, UK
26 Wythenshawe Park, Manchester, UK (w/Noël Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Primal Scream)
28 Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough, UK
29 The Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK
30 UEA, Norwich, UK
31 AUG — 03 SEP – End of the Road Festival, Salisbury, UK
SEPTEMBER
01 Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK
03 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE
05 La Nef du Centquatre, Paris, FR
06 Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL
07 Maassilo, Rotterdam, NL
Read More
Future Islands announce new UK and European tour dates
The group have added 20 new shows!
Future Islands release one-off single ‘Peach’
It follows the release of last year’s ‘As Long As You Are’.
Future Islands announce Calling Out In Space tour
The 59-date tour kicks off later this year.
Future Islands — As Long As You Are
A solid effort that would fare better with a little more exploration.
Popular right now
Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.