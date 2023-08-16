Future Islands offer up new track 'Deep In The Night'

Ahead of their upcoming visit to the UK and Europe later this month, Future Islands have returned with a brand new track.

The band — who are gearing up to make twelve live appearances over the coming weeks — have now shared ​‘Deep In The Night’, their first new material since their 2020 album ​‘As Long As You Are’ and its follow-up single ​‘Peach’, which landed mid-way through 2021.

The band have also shared a video for track, as directed by Albert Birney. Check it out below, and remind yourself of their upcoming tour dates below.



AUGUST

24 National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Dublin, IRE

25 Connect Festival, Edinburgh, UK

26 Wythenshawe Park, Manchester, UK (w/​Noël Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Primal Scream)

28 Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough, UK

29 The Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK

30 UEA, Norwich, UK

31 AUG — 03 SEP – End of the Road Festival, Salisbury, UK

SEPTEMBER

01 Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

03 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE

05 La Nef du Centquatre, Paris, FR

06 Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

07 Maassilo, Rotterdam, NL