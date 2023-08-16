News

Future Islands offer up new track Deep In The Night’

The Baltimore band have shared their newest single ahead of a slew of UK and European shows.

16th August 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Ahead of their upcoming visit to the UK and Europe later this month, Future Islands have returned with a brand new track.

The band — who are gearing up to make twelve live appearances over the coming weeks — have now shared Deep In The Night’, their first new material since their 2020 album As Long As You Are’ and its follow-up single Peach’, which landed mid-way through 2021.

The band have also shared a video for track, as directed by Albert Birney. Check it out below, and remind yourself of their upcoming tour dates below.

AUGUST
24 National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Dublin, IRE
25 Connect Festival, Edinburgh, UK
26 Wythenshawe Park, Manchester, UK (w/​Noël Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Primal Scream)
28 Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough, UK
29 The Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK
30 UEA, Norwich, UK
31 AUG — 03 SEP – End of the Road Festival, Salisbury, UK

SEPTEMBER
01 Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK
03 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE
05 La Nef du Centquatre, Paris, FR
06 Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL
07 Maassilo, Rotterdam, NL

