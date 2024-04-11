News

Goat Girl share video for second album preview ‘motorway’

Directed by Holly Blakey, it spotlights contemporary dancers dressed in archival Vivienne Westwood pieces.

Photo: Holly Whitaker

11th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having confirmed details of their third album ‘Below The Waste’ earlier this year (it’s due to arrive on 7th June via Rough Trade Records), Goat Girl have now shared the LP’s second single, ‘motorway’.

Described by vocalist Lottie Pendlebury as being “born out of a desire to write a song where the main focal point was the voice”, the track “conjured up feelings of being a kid in the backseat of a car, not knowing where you’re heading but feeling content, or the fleeting moments you spend in new cities, and how the journey rather than destination sometimes feels like the main component.”

Explaining more about the song’s conception, she has shared: “Instrumentally writing together, we naturally gravitated to a more electronic sound which suited the pop-esque style of the track. As a band we have a shared love for pop music of the noughties and would reference tracks like Kid Cudi’s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ or ‘Day n Nite’ to try and reflect in the song. Whilst leaning in we also wanted to subvert the classic pop ballad trope and include organic instruments, like the air organ that plays the main chords heard in the chorus, placing the sonic in a unique place.”

‘motorway’ also comes accompanied by a Holly Blakey-directed video (Florence + The Machine, Harry Styles), which sees Vivienne Westwood-clad contemporary dancers as the focus of “something that had a continual exasperation to it, rooted in fantasy, slightly broken, and a playful reimagining of our ride on the Motorway”. Watch it here:

Plus, Goat Girl have also announced a run of EU and UK tour dates, set to take place this Autumn. Check out where you can catch them below.

OCTOBER 2024
08 Paris, Point Ephémère
09 Brussels, AB Club
10 Luxembourg, City Rotondes
11 Nürnberg, Pop Festival
12 Cologne, MTC
13 Berlin, Privatclub
14 Netherlands, Utrecht Ekko

NOVEMBER 2024
21 Leeds, Irish Centre
22 Edinburgh, La Belle Angele
23 Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon
27 Southampton, Papillon
28 London, Brixton Electric

Cover Feature

Gang of Four: Goat Girl

Gang of Four: Goat Girl

Celebrating a second album that cements their special sonic alchemy, against the backdrop of a world on the brink of implosion Goat Girl are holding on to each other more than ever.

26th February 2021, 11:40am

