News
Goat Girl announce new album ‘Below The Waste’
The South London trio have also shared its gnarly lead single, ‘ride around’.
South London’s Goat Girl are back, and they come bearing news of their brand new album. The trio have confirmed they’re set release their third full-length ‘Below The Waste’ - the follow-up to 2021’s ‘On All Fours’ - on 7th June via Rough Trade, and have shared plans for a special underplay tour of the UK, taking place next month.
Written “like a collage over an extended period of time”, their third album is set to be sixteen tracks in length and was recorded across Ireland’s Hellfire Studios, Damon Albarn’s Studio 13 and a series of other locations including the band’s own South London studio. The record was co-produced by the band themselves, and John Spud Murphy, who has previously worked with the likes of Lankum and black midi.
What’s more, the band have also shared the record’s lead single ‘ride around’ alongside a new video. “I was listening to lots of music at the time by Phillip Glass and Deerhoof that plays with the relationship between tension and resolution which definitely influenced this song,” the band’s Lottie Pendlebury, has said ‘ride around’. “I was yearning for honesty and authenticity in relationships I held with people, probably partly because at the time, like everyone, we were so isolated from one another. But it also felt deeper than that, like the conversations I dreamt of stripped away all of the etiquettes we desperately clung onto and went below the surface to where the most interesting parts of ourselves tend to be suppressed.”
Dig into the tracklisting for ‘Below The Waste’ below, and check out the video - which comes directed and produced by filmmaking duo Luke Kulukundis and Mateo Villanueva Brandt - further down the article.
reprise
ride around
words fell out
play it down
tcnc
where’s ur <3
prelude
tonight
motorway
s.m.o.g
take it away
pretty faces
perhaps
jump sludge
sleep talk
wasting
As well as news of the record, Goat Girl will be playing a handful of small shows across the UK in March, that will culminate in a show at London’s ICA. Check out the dates below.
MARCH
22 Hebden Bridge, Wainsgate Chapel
23 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
24 Nottingham, Bodega
26 Margate, Where Else?
27 Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre
28 London, ICA
Read More
Black Country, New Road, Porridge Radio and more to play Climate Music Blowout
The day long event takes place at Hackney's EartH on Sunday.
13th October 2021, 12:00am
Sorry, Goat Girl, Connie Constance and more set Hackney ablaze at DIY’s Big Bank Holiday Weekender
Live music - oh how we’ve missed you.
6th March 2021, 12:00am
Gang of Four: Goat Girl
Celebrating a second album that cements their special sonic alchemy, against the backdrop of a world on the brink of implosion Goat Girl are holding on to each other more than ever.
26th February 2021, 11:40am
Goat Girl - On All Fours
5 Stars
A triumph.
28th January 2021, 8:00am
Popular right now
4 Stars
IDLES — TANGK
4-5 Stars
Lime Garden — One More Thing
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.