Goat Girl announce new album ‘Below The Waste’

South London’s Goat Girl are back, and they come bearing news of their brand new album. The trio have confirmed they’re set release their third full-length ‘Below The Waste’ - the follow-up to 2021’s ‘On All Fours’ - on 7th June via Rough Trade, and have shared plans for a special underplay tour of the UK, taking place next month.

Written “like a collage over an extended period of time”, their third album is set to be sixteen tracks in length and was recorded across Ireland’s Hellfire Studios, Damon Albarn’s Studio 13 and a series of other locations including the band’s own South London studio. The record was co-produced by the band themselves, and John Spud Murphy, who has previously worked with the likes of Lankum and black midi.

What’s more, the band have also shared the record’s lead single ‘ride around’ alongside a new video. “I was listening to lots of music at the time by Phillip Glass and Deerhoof that plays with the relationship between tension and resolution which definitely influenced this song,” the band’s Lottie Pendlebury, has said ‘ride around’. “I was yearning for honesty and authenticity in relationships I held with people, probably partly because at the time, like everyone, we were so isolated from one another. But it also felt deeper than that, like the conversations I dreamt of stripped away all of the etiquettes we desperately clung onto and went below the surface to where the most interesting parts of ourselves tend to be suppressed.”

Dig into the tracklisting for ‘Below The Waste’ below, and check out the video - which comes directed and produced by filmmaking duo Luke Kulukundis and Mateo Villanueva Brandt - further down the article.

reprise

ride around

words fell out

play it down

tcnc

where’s ur <3

prelude

tonight

motorway

s.m.o.g

take it away

pretty faces

perhaps

jump sludge

sleep talk

wasting

