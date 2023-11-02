Green Day announce ‘The Saviors’ global tour

Hot on the heels of announcing their forthcoming new album, ‘Saviors’, Green Day have now shared details for a huge 2024 global tour, set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 1994’s ‘Dookie’ and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s ‘American Idiot’, as well as mark their latest release.

Of hitting the road once more, the band have commented: “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with ‘Saviors’, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

Joining the Californian rockers for the North American leg of the tour will be The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas, while Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace will act as supports in the UK and Europe.

Tickets for North American dates will go on general sale on Friday 10th November at 10:00am local time, while general sale for the UK/EU dates will open at 9:30am GMT / 10:30am CET on Friday 10th November.



Watch the official video for ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’ - a new ‘Saviors’ track released today - and check out Green Day’s full tour schedule below.

