News

Green Day announce ‘The Saviors’ global tour

Their 2024 international stadium run will mark 30 years of ‘Dookie’, as well as celebrating the band’s new album.

Photo: Emmie America

2nd November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Green Day, News

Hot on the heels of announcing their forthcoming new album, ‘Saviors’, Green Day have now shared details for a huge 2024 global tour, set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 1994’s ‘Dookie’ and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s ‘American Idiot’, as well as mark their latest release.

Of hitting the road once more, the band have commented: “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with ‘Saviors’, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

Joining the Californian rockers for the North American leg of the tour will be The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas, while Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace will act as supports in the UK and Europe.

Tickets for North American dates will go on general sale on Friday 10th November at 10:00am local time, while general sale for the UK/EU dates will open at 9:30am GMT / 10:30am CET on Friday 10th November.

Watch the official video for ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’ - a new ‘Saviors’ track released today - and check out Green Day’s full tour schedule below.

Play Video

‘The Saviors’ 2024 North American tour:

JULY 2024
29 Washington, DC, Nationals Park

AUGUST 2024
01 Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
03 Montreal, QC, Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*
05 New York, NY, Citi Field
07 Boston, MA, Fenway Park
09 Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park
10 Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium
13 Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
15 St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !
17 Minneapolis, MN, Target Field
20 Kansas City, KS, Azura Amphitheatre !
22 Cincinnati, OH, Great American Ballpark
24 Milwaukee, WI, American Family Field
26 Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion !
28 Atlanta, GA, Truist Park
30 Nashville, TN, Geodis Park

SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Pittsburgh, PA, PNC Park
04 Detroit, MI, Comerica Park
07 Denver, CO, Coors Field
10 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater !
11 Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field
14 Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
18 Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field
20 San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park
23 Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park
25 Portland, OR, Providence Park
28 San Diego, CA, Petco Park

*Festival Date
!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only

‘The Saviors’ 2024 UK/EU tour:

MAY 2024
30 Monte do Gozo, O Son do Camino*

JUNE 2024
01 Madrid, Road to Rio Babel*
05 Lyon Decines, LDLC Arena (with The Interrupters)
07 Nurnberg, Rock im Park*
08 Nurburgring, Rock am Ring*
10 Berlin, Waldbühne (with Donots)
11 Hamburg, Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld (with Donots)
15 Interlaken, Greenfield Festival*
16 Milan, I Days, Hippodrome La Maura*
18 Paris, Accor Arena (with The Interrupters)
19 Arnhem, GelreDome (with The Hives & The Interrupters)
21 Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
23 Isle of Wight, Isle of Wight Festival*
25 Glasgow, Bellahouston Park (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
27 Dublin, Marlay Park (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
29 London, Wembley Stadium (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)

*Festival Date

