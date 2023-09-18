News

Griff schedules special London headline show for next month

The BRIT Rising Star winner will perform at London’s EartH next month.

18th September 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Griff, News

Fresh from returning with her brand new single just a few weeks ago, pop icon Griff has announced plans for an “intimate London show” at Hackney venue EartH.

The BRIT Rising Star winner is set to take to the stage in East London next month, on 18th October, in celebration of her most recent track ‘Vertigo’. It’ll double as her first headline performance since she played at London’s Brixton Academy back in March 2022, and follows on from a slew of appearances supporting the likes of Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and Florence + The Machine.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale from 10am tomorrow morning (Tuesday 19th September) via her own official website so set your alarms now!

Speaking about her recent self-produced single, the star has said: ‘Vertigo’ refers to an emotional state - always feeling upside down. Experiencing love and growing up, it always feels like the world and my emotions are spinning faster than I can keep up with. ‘Vertigo’ is the beginning of a new creative chapter for me, and I’m excited for us all to go on this journey together.”

Listen to ‘Vertigo’ below.

Tags: Griff, News

Latest News

Katie Gregson-Macleod shares video for new single ‘Your Ex’

Katie Gregson-Macleod shares video for new single Your Ex’

English Teacher, Geese & more to play the DIY Stage at Reeperbahn 2023

English Teacher, Geese & more to play the DIY Stage at Reeperbahn 2023

NewDad announce debut album ‘Madra’

NewDad announce debut album Madra

yeule shares album title track ‘softscars’

yeule shares album title track softscars

Mae Muller drops album closer ‘Written By A Woman’

Mae Muller drops album closer Written By A Woman

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY