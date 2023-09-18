News
Griff schedules special London headline show for next month
The BRIT Rising Star winner will perform at London’s EartH next month.
Fresh from returning with her brand new single just a few weeks ago, pop icon Griff has announced plans for an “intimate London show” at Hackney venue EartH.
The BRIT Rising Star winner is set to take to the stage in East London next month, on 18th October, in celebration of her most recent track ‘Vertigo’. It’ll double as her first headline performance since she played at London’s Brixton Academy back in March 2022, and follows on from a slew of appearances supporting the likes of Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and Florence + The Machine.
Tickets for the show are set to go on sale from 10am tomorrow morning (Tuesday 19th September) via her own official website so set your alarms now!
Speaking about her recent self-produced single, the star has said: ‘Vertigo’ refers to an emotional state - always feeling upside down. Experiencing love and growing up, it always feels like the world and my emotions are spinning faster than I can keep up with. ‘Vertigo’ is the beginning of a new creative chapter for me, and I’m excited for us all to go on this journey together.”
Listen to ‘Vertigo’ below.
