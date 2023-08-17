Hannah Diamond to release new album ‘Perfect Picture’

Hannah Diamond is to release a new album this autumn.

‘Perfect Picture’ — which features the recently-shared ​‘Affirmations’ as well as a title track, released today — will be released on 6th October.

“‘Perfect Picture’ is the song that kicked off my collaboration with Dave [Gamson, producer] when we first met him on our first ever PC music LA trip in 2016,” explains Hannah. ​“Since then Dave and I have had countless conversations about what truly makes a perfect pop song. We both shared a strong belief that it’s all about how well the song captures the essence of the artist.

Pop music is this magical form of communication to me. It has the power to transform ephemeral things into tangible worlds and help it take on other forms and become expansive. That’s why ​‘Perfect Picture’ became the album title track. It really does feel like it captures me. Not just one side of me but all the many layers that make up who I am at my core.”

Hannah plays London’s Heaven on 5th December. Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the video for ​‘Perfect Picture’, directed by Christopher Tym, below.