Mandy, Indiana return with inaugural 2024 track ‘Idea Is Best’

Manchester four-piece Mandy, Indiana are back with their first track of the year - the industrial, bass-driven ‘Idea Is Best’, which arrives accompanied by psychedelic live footage of one of their heady live performances.

Their first release since 2023’s debut album ‘i’ve seen a way’ - which cinched number 17 on DIY’s Albums of the Year list, no less - the track lands just head of the band’s upcoming trip across the pond, during which they’ll play two sets at Coachella and one in NYC (their largest US headline to date).



Check out the video for ‘Idea Is Best’ and find out more about Mandy, Indiana’s 2024 live schedule below.

