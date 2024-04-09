News

Mandy, Indiana return with inaugural 2024 track ‘Idea Is Best’

It’s the quartet’s first new music since the release of their acclaimed debut LP ‘i’ve seen a way’ last year.

Photo: Alex Macdougall

9th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Manchester four-piece Mandy, Indiana are back with their first track of the year - the industrial, bass-driven ‘Idea Is Best’, which arrives accompanied by psychedelic live footage of one of their heady live performances.

Their first release since 2023’s debut album ‘i’ve seen a way’ - which cinched number 17 on DIY’s Albums of the Year list, no less - the track lands just head of the band’s upcoming trip across the pond, during which they’ll play two sets at Coachella and one in NYC (their largest US headline to date).

Check out the video for ‘Idea Is Best’ and find out more about Mandy, Indiana’s 2024 live schedule below.

APRIL 2024
14 Indio, CA, Coachella Music & Arts Festival
21 Indio, CA, Coachella Music & Arts Festival
23 New York, NY, Elsewhere (Hall) *

MAY 2024
05 Brussels, Les Nuits Botanique

JUNE 2024
01-02 Barcelona, Primavera
08 Porto, Primavera

JULY 2024
06 Roskilde, Roskilde Festival
13 Jetzendorf, Puch Open Air

NOVEMBER 2024
01-02 - Turin, C2C Festival
09 Reykjavík, Iceland Airwaves

* = w/ Mary Jane Dunphe and Water From Your Eyes (DJ Set)

